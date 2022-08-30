$500k Brokerage Account at $0 Value After Management by Coastal Equities, Arkadios Capital and Suzanne Wheeler
KlaymanToskes Seeks Recovery for Investor Losses in GWG L Bonds
GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ)CHESTER, MD, US, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National securities fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes (“KT”) announces their latest FINRA arbitration filing (Case No. 22-01946) after their client’s brokerage account fell from $500,000 to a $0 value. The claim alleges that Coastal Equities, Inc., Arkadios Capital, Arkadios Wealth Advisors, and Suzanne Wheeler recommended high-risk, alternative investments called GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ) L Bonds resulting in the losses.
According to the claim, the investor is a divorcee whose assets were drastically reduced in a divorce and a technology employee that saw his stock options evaporate in the technology crash in the 2000’s. With a conservative mindset and a plan to retire in 7 years, the investor turned to Suzanne Wheeler, a trusted family friend and broker for advice. Wheeler exploited that trust and solicited the investor to concentrate 100% of his retirement savings in GWG’s L Bonds – a highly speculative, illiquid private placement.
Since the investor’s initial investment, GWG stopped paying interest and principal payments, and the Company is currently navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a SEC investigation. As a result, the investor’s $500,000 brokerage account is currently at a $0 value.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms and their brokers have a responsibility to conduct proper due diligence on the products they sell, including GWG’s L Bonds. They are also required to advise their clients of the potential risks associated with these investments. Additionally, the recommended portfolio was concentrated in one high-risk, illiquid investment, and was therefore unsuitable. These violations mean Wheeler and the named brokerage firms are responsible in a FINRA arbitration claim.”
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased GWG L Bonds through full-service brokerage firms, including Coastal Equities and Arkadios Capital. Former and current customers of Coastal Equities and Arkadios Capital with losses in excess of $75,000 are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1 (888) 997-9956.
