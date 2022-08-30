Wohali Utah by EB5AN: Rural EB-5 Project Allows Initial Investment Less Than $800K with Work Permit (EAD) in ~6 Months
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live virtual launch event on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EDT to explain how investors can make partial initial EB-5 investments of less than $800,000 in their latest regional center-sponsored EB-5 project, Wohali Utah. EB5AN co-founders and managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will discuss how partial EB-5 investments work, how they benefit investors, and why Wohali Utah is the most compelling rural EB-5 project available today.
Register here to attend or watch the recorded event later.
For many potential EB-5 investors, the minimum investment requirement of $800,000 represents a significant obstacle. Accessing that much capital often takes time and may put a strain on an investor’s finances.
Although the EB-5 program allows investors to make partial initial investments with future installments totaling $800,000, most projects are not structured to accept partial investments. Wohali Utah is one of the few projects on the market today accepting partial initial investments from EB-5 investors.
“Partial investments are great for EB-5 investors,” said Silverman, “because they allow investors to file their I-526E immigrant petitions more quickly and with less initial capital. And the process is easy: investors make a partial initial investment and then simply commit to fund the full $800,000 within 12 months.”
Schoenfeld added, “Partial EB-5 investments lower the barrier to entry and speed up the EB-5 process. Investors love this added flexibility, and anything that allows them to obtain a green card more quickly is highly desirable. EB5AN’s Wohali Utah project is one of the only projects available right now that offers this feature.”
Wohali Utah is an under-construction 428-residence golf community development north of Park City, Utah, a popular tourist destination and ski hub. The community’s pristine natural setting in the mountains will feature a world-class 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, a spa and wellness center, a private 3,000+ acre park, and several other amenities.
The Wohali Utah project is in a rural targeted employment area (TEA), qualifying its EB-5 investors for the lower minimum investment amount of $800,000 and priority processing of their Form I-526E immigrant petitions. Investors also qualify for visas reserved for investments in rural TEA projects. Rural TEA visas comprise 20% of all EB-5 visas annually. These set-aside visas allow investors from countries with visa backlogs to effectively “skip the line” ahead of other applicants, meaning a significantly faster immigration process.
Unlike other EB-5 investments where all EB-5 funds are pooled into a single loan with a single maturity date, Wohali Utah’s EB-5 loan is structured in individual tranches for each investor, and the term of each tranche is five years. So, the first EB-5 investor in Wohali Utah will be the first EB-5 investor to be repaid. The start date of the loan term does not depend on any conditions being met—including a minimum number of EB-5 investors or the timing of any government approvals.
“Wohali Utah is an exceptional project,” concluded Silverman. “With construction underway, ample job creation, and a prime location near Park City, we are very excited to be involved with Wohali Utah. With its rural designation, compelling loan structure, partial investment option, and and a host of other great features, we are pleased to offer this project to prospective investors.”
For more information about partial EB-5 investments, please schedule a call with the EB5AN team. Enquiries can also be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,000 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,000 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
