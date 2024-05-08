EB5AN Announces It Has Now Received Seven Form I-956F Approvals—More Than Any Other EB-5 Regional Center Operator
EB5AN now leads the EB-5 industry in Form I-956F approvals for rural and urban TEA projects, raising the standard for regional center operators.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is proud to announce it has now received seven Form I-956F approvals across its portfolio of managed EB-5 projects—more than any other EB-5 regional center operator in the industry.
USCIS approved each of EB5AN’s seven Form I-956F applications without a single request for evidence (RFE). Several of these approvals were issued in six months or less. EB5AN has set a new benchmark for USCIS compliance and efficiency.
EB5AN’s Form I-956F approval track record sets it apart from others in the EB-5 industry.
Since its inception in 2013, EB5AN has maintained a 100% USCIS approval rate for its managed EB-5 regional projects.
EB5AN’s seven Form I-956F approvals were issued for the following EB-5 projects:
• Twin Lakes Georgia (Rural TEA)
• Kindred Resort at Keystone (Rural TEA)
• Wohali Utah (Rural TEA)
• Saltaire St. Petersburg (Urban TEA)
Form I-956F Approvals Increase Safety for EB-5 Investors
“A regional center’s history of Form I-956F approvals is a crucial indicator of success under the EB-5 program’s current rules,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “Investing in a project without Form I-956F approval can create uncertainty for investors. Investors can easily avoid this risk by choosing a project that has already been approved by USCIS..”
Michael Schoenfeld, another managing partner at EB5AN, added, “Our record-setting I-956F approvals send a clear message: at EB5AN, we always make sure our projects are compliant with the EB-5 program. We are committed to helping our investors get fast I-526E approvals so they can enjoy living in the United States as permanent residents.”
If a project has Form I-956F approval, USCIS has already evaluated and approved it as compliant with the EB-5 program. When an investor in an approved project files Form I-526E, USCIS will not re-examine the project but will defer to the Form I-956F approval. In effect, this means USCIS will review only the investor’s individual qualifications.
As a result, Form I-956F approval significantly increases an EB-5 investor’s chances of a timely I-526E approval. An I-526E approval qualifies investors and their families for their initial U.S. Green Cards.
In contrast, EB-5 projects without approved Form I-956F applications present EB-5 investors with higher risk and greater uncertainty. The biggest risk is that USCIS denies the Form I-956F, which would jeopardize the immigration process for the project’s investors.
“EB5AN’s record of USCIS project approvals allows investors to invest with confidence,” said Silverman. “The fact that none of our managed EB-5 projects’ Form I-956F submissions has received an RFE shows our expertise in structuring financially safe and USCIS-compliant projects.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated billions of investments under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from over 60 countries.
