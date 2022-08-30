Construction on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road has been completed to allow single-lane alternating traffic through the landslide zone, approximately 20 kilometres south of Quesnel.

The speed limit through this section is 30 kilometres per hour. This is an interim step as long-term options for the road continue to be explored.

Survey and geotechnical equipment were installed as part of the work, allowing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to monitor ground movement. Additional work, including new signage, will be completed over the coming weeks. The current French Road detour will continue to be maintained.

For further updates on the status of the road, drivers are advised to check: www.DriveBC.ca

For specific project information or to learn more about the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects, visit: gov.bc.ca/cariboo-road-recovery-projects

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road was closed to all traffic in May 2020 due to landslide activity.