82-Year-Old Widow Suffers Investment Losses at the Hands of Intervest International Equities and Craig Carson
KlaymanToskes Represents Retired GWG L Bond Investor Seeking Recovery
GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ)COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An 82-year-old widow has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 22-01932) seeking over $220,000 from Intervest International Equities Corp. (“Intervest”) and broker Craig Lee Carson a/k/a Chance Carson to recover damages sustained in GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ) L Bonds.
Prior to retirement, the investor worked with a global Christian ministry dedicated to helping families thrive. When the investor and her deceased husband began investing with Carson, they advised him that they were looking for safe, fixed income investments to safeguard their principal and support them through their retirement years. Unfortunately, at the advice of Intervest and Carson, the investors were solicited to invest in GWG L Bonds. The L Bonds are high-risk, illiquid private placements.
With a high school education and little understanding of the financial world, the investor continued to rely heavily on Carson to provide her with suitable investment advice after her husband’s passing. Incredibly, in July of 2021, the investor had a conversation with Carson regarding the SEC investigation of GWG. The reason for the call was that one of the L Bonds was redeeming on July 31, 2021 and could not be renewed because of the SEC investigation. Carson advised the investor that while there is an SEC investigation, there is “no problem” with the quality of the GWG investment. During multiple conversations, Carson continued to stress that the GWG L Bonds were quality, fixed income investments.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Intervest International had a responsibility to investigate and advise its clients of the multiple red flags associated with GWG’s L Bonds. Here, Carson had an opportunity to advise our client of the impact of the investigation and impending bankruptcy. Instead, he and the brokerage firm failed in their responsibility to conduct adequate due diligence causing substantial harm to our client. Accordingly, they are liable in a FINRA arbitration claim.”
KlaymanToskes Represents L bond Investors Against Other Brokerage Firms
Unfortunately, thousands of L Bonds investors have suffered losses after assuming risks without being informed. Other responsible brokerage firms include Emerson Equity, Moloney Securities, Western International Securities, Centaurus, and many more. KlaymanToskes is dedicated to fighting on behalf of these investors so that they can recover their financial lifestyles.
Former and current customers of full-service financial advisors such as Intervest International Equities with losses in excess of $75,000, and those who have information relating to the manner in which their accounts were handled, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1 (888) 997-9956.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters.
