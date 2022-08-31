2ndVote to leverage BITA’s direct-indexing platform to develop innovative investment products
2ndVote Advisers has chosen BITA’s BITACore platform as the product development infrastructure to empower their growing ETF business.
Our growing partnership with 2ndVote Advisers is a clear example of how technology is opening the doors to endless customization and innovation in the investment management industry.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BITA, the provider of indexing technology and solutions, has announced today that 2ndVote Advisers has chosen BITA’s BITACore platform as the product development infrastructure to empower their growing ETF business.
— Victor Gomez
2ndVote Advisers provides Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts, and other investment products that utilize the proprietary research of 2ndVote Inc. The firm is seeing significant interest in its investment approach. Andy Puzder, Chairman and CEO of 2ndVote Advisers, commented, “Our new partnership with BITA will allow 2ndVote to quickly develop and test innovative product offerings that were not previously possible on current platforms. The functionality and flexibility of BITACore will allow us to expand our growing ETF and SMA business”.
BITACore is a cloud-based index development platform. The system allows clients to utilize market/thematic/ESG/fundamental/impact data from numerous sources in the development and customization of indexes and systematic investment strategies.
BITACore enables a large series of indexing and direct indexing applications. Users can quickly and flexibly create and manage investment universes, customize and tilt existing investment products, backtest indexes and strategies, and instantly generate a lens on the strategies’ return, risk, style, and ESG profiles. The user-friendly web interface means no programming skills are required.
Victor Gomez, CEO of BITA, commented from Frankfurt: “From indexing services to technology licensing, our growing partnership with 2ndVote Advisers is a clear example of how technology is opening the doors to endless customization and innovation in the investment management industry. We are glad to keep supporting 2ndVote in their growth trajectory”
BITA is a fintech firm launched in 2018 to bring advanced technology and an innovative mindset to the fast-growing indexing space. BITA’s cloud-native technology supports a variety of use cases, from flexible custom indexing and index calculation services, to direct/self indexing applications. BITA’s unique capabilities offer customization at scale, speed-to-market and cost efficiency.
###
About BITA
BITA is a leading technology-enabled Fintech, focused on the provision of investment customization technology, indexes, and indexing solutions to asset & wealth managers, registered investment advisors and other financial institutions across multiple markets. From traditional passive investing to direct indexing, BITA’s infrastructure has been designed to support investment customization at scale.
BITACore is BITA’s cloud-based index development and investment customization platform. BITACore is available both in a web-based version as well as APIs, and can support a variety of applications, from traditional institutional indexing to direct indexing.
About 2ndVote Advisers
2ndVote Advisers is the first and only investment adviser offering ESG neutral to socially conservative investment products that allow investors to align their values with their investments. 2ndVote Advisers’ focus is on profitability over politics, the companies in which we invest may not advocate for the social ISSUE associated with a particular fund, but there will be none that censor or restrict that ISSUE.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Jaz Worrell, Marketing Director
jw@bitadata.com
www.bitadata.com
Disclaimer
The information in this document does not constitute tax, legal or investment advice and is not intended as a recommendation for buying or selling securities. BITA and all other companies mentioned in this document are not responsible for the consequences of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.
Jaz Worrell
BITA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn