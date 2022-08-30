Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,981 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks// Help Identify Individuals

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003785

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2022 @ 0956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2022, Vermont State Police needs help identifying two individuals who may be connected to criminal activity on the Route 12 area in Braintree. In addition, the two individuals may be riding a blue motorcycle.  Any information please contact the Royalton Barracks.

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A         

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks// Help Identify Individuals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.