Royalton Barracks// Help Identify Individuals
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003785
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 30, 2022 @ 0956 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 30, 2022, Vermont State Police needs help identifying two individuals who may be connected to criminal activity on the Route 12 area in Braintree. In addition, the two individuals may be riding a blue motorcycle. Any information please contact the Royalton Barracks.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.