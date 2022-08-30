Royalton Barracks// Help Identify Individuals

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2003785

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2022 @ 0956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Braintree, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2022, Vermont State Police needs help identifying two individuals who may be connected to criminal activity on the Route 12 area in Braintree. In addition, the two individuals may be riding a blue motorcycle. Any information please contact the Royalton Barracks.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

