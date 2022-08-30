DIY.org Launches Platform for Educators Worldwide, Grants Free Access for Life

Aug 30, 2022 - DIY.org (DIY) The Social Learning App, the largest online interest-based community for kids, gives free access for life to all teachers who sign up for DIY For Classrooms before Sept 15.

Integrated with Clever and Google Educator Workspace, DIY For Classrooms makes it easier than ever for teachers to add projects and activities to their curriculum, assign them to their students, and track student submissions. The platform gives them access to 500+ hours of age-appropriate content covering over 5,000 projects across 150 skills in subjects like STEM, art & craft, performing arts, multimedia, fitness, life skills, and more.

The platform offers trackable skills development projects and feedback tools that aid learning for in-person and remote schooling. Students will earn Badges, Experience Points, and Gems for new skills and projects completed, helping teachers motivate them to apply themselves.

“Teachers have always had a very special place in our ecosystem,” DIY co-founders Bhavik Rathod and Tripti Ahuja said. “Which is why we’ve created various teacher-specific features to help make it easier for teachers to continue using DIY as a resource for their students.”

Via their Educator profiles on DIY, teachers can follow their students, go through DIY courses with them, assign or create projects, and view their submissions. Students will also get free access to build their digital portfolios, interact with the community, as well as use social features designed to encourage interaction between students, which is a unique feature of its peer-to-peer supported learning approach.

As parents themselves, Rathod and Ahuja were struck by how quickly their own child adapted to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. This convinced them the future of education would be hybrid and sparked their passion for holistic learning. DIY has always strived to provide kids the opportunity to digitally learn skills they may not otherwise have access to through traditional online schooling or homeschooling. DIY For Classrooms helps educators worldwide easily plan their daily curriculums, thereby completing the learning loop.

In an effort to create a nurturing, supportive online environment, kid safety is the utmost priority for DIY. It is moderated 24/7 across all time zones, COPPA compliant, and KidSafe-certified.

Teachers can learn more about DIY For Educators and sign up for their free membership at https://docs.diy.org/diy-free-for-educators-projects-kids-activities.

DIY connects kids who share interests because we know that creativity is contagious! We are the largest global interest-based community where learning happens through how-to videos, hands-on projects, and live interactive workshops. Kids can explore hundreds of skills across areas like STEM, art, crafts, fun DIY stuff, gaming, coding - and everything in between. The platform enables thinking, learning, and creating in a safe environment that is moderated by experts and mentors 24/7, across all time zones.

