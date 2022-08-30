Submit Release
Government of Saskatchewan Assisting Emergency Medical Services and Northern Medical Taxi Operators

CANADA, August 30 - Released on August 30, 2022

Government is providing a one-time fuel subsidy of $2.85 million to ambulance operators in the province in recognition of inflationary pressures, including sharply rising fuel costs, which have resulted in increasing financial pressures for emergency medical services (EMS).

Government is also providing $218,000 to Northern Medical Taxi (NMT) providers in 2022-23 to assist with expenses incurred from travelling long distances to transport patients.

"Our government values the work of our emergency medical services and northern medical taxis across the province," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Reliable, sustainable EMS and NMT services are a critical component of our Saskatchewan health-care system, particularly in our rural and remote communities. We recognize the impact rising costs have had on our EMS and NMT partners and we are pleased to be able to provide them further assistance."

"EMS services are essential frontline care providers who are often the first health care provider that patients see in their time of need," Steven Skoworodko President of Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan (PSCS) said. "This increase of funding will help ambulance services across the province with the ever increasing costs of providing emergency medical care to the residents of Saskatchewan."

There are 105 ground ambulance services operating in 108 communities across Saskatchewan, made up of a mix of Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) owned and operated, privately owned, non-profit and First Nations owned and operated services.

In 2021-22, Saskatchewan ambulance operators responded to more than 171,000 calls for service across the province and travelled well over 13 million kilometers. Northern medical taxi provided 2,709 trips for northern residents and travelled almost 1.5 million kilometers.

-30-

