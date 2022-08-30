Latest News: A Festival for Families: National Book Festival Offers Activities for Children, Families

Children, teens and families will find a full schedule of free activities at the 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The schedule is online and can be sorted by stage and by area of interest. This year’s festival offers three stages for young readers: Please Read Me a Story, KidLit and Young Adult. The schedule also includes book signings, hands-on activities and more. The Library’s education staff organized these recommendations for families to make the most of the festival.

Click here for more information.