3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview additional nominee ...

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, September 23, to interview an additional nominee to fill a district magistrate judge position.

The nominating commission will interview Duncan Whittier, a Topeka attorney in private practice, at 9:15 a.m. at the Shawnee County Courthouse. The interview is open to the public.

The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.

Other candidates still under consideration

In July, the nominating commission interviewed candidates to fill two district magistrate positions, and it appointed Christopher Turner to fill one of them. The commission could not reach consensus on who would fill the second position, so it reopened the nomination process. The candidates interviewed previously who are still under consideration for the position are:

Kaitlin Alegria, Topeka, development director-School of Law, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation



Kevin Brinker, Berryton, lieutenant, Kansas Highway Patrol



JaLynn Copp, Topeka,



Dennis Jones, Topeka, district judge pro tem, 3rd Judicial District



Anson Tullis, Topeka, staff attorney, Kansas Legal Services



Vicki Yost, Topeka, senior paralegal, City of Topeka



Vicki Zielinski, Topeka, licensed practical nurse, USD. 50



ADA accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



Nominees for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Shawnee County at the time of taking office and while holding office;



a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and



either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.