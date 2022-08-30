Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,940 in the last 365 days.

Beat the heat with MDC staff on a creek crawl at Bernard Bruns CA Sept. 13

Loose Creek, Mo. – This summertime heat and humidity do not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites guests to stay cool while they explore the creeks at Bernard Bruns Conservation Area on Sept. 13 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Missouri’s creeks offer an abundance of aquatic life from creatures to plants that play an important role in the life cycles of many animals around them. MDC staff will guide participants through the different aquatic creatures and explain what role each creature has.

This event is open to all ages, and prior registration is required. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4T3. For more information about this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TU or email the instructor at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Dr. Bernard Bruns Conservation Area is in Loose Creek. Directions from Westphalia are to take Highway 63 north, then County Road 609 east.

You just read:

Beat the heat with MDC staff on a creek crawl at Bernard Bruns CA Sept. 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.