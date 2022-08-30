Beat the heat with MDC staff on a creek crawl at Bernard Bruns CA Sept. 13

Loose Creek, Mo. – This summertime heat and humidity do not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites guests to stay cool while they explore the creeks at Bernard Bruns Conservation Area on Sept. 13 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Missouri’s creeks offer an abundance of aquatic life from creatures to plants that play an important role in the life cycles of many animals around them. MDC staff will guide participants through the different aquatic creatures and explain what role each creature has.

This event is open to all ages, and prior registration is required. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4T3. For more information about this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TU or email the instructor at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Dr. Bernard Bruns Conservation Area is in Loose Creek. Directions from Westphalia are to take Highway 63 north, then County Road 609 east.