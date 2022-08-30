Accept.blue Announces Integrated Partnership with Maverick Payments

New Partnership Expands Payment Gateway ACH Processing

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accept.blue payment gateway is now integrated to the Maverick Payments ACH processing platform. This enables Maverick’s thousands of merchants to use accept.blue’s feature-rich gateway with comprehensive payment management tools including card processing, level 2 and 3 data interchange optimization, electronic invoicing, B2B and B2C software integrations, surcharge support and of course - ACH processing powered by Maverick Payments.

"Maverick is a tech-first, industry-leading payment processor and all of us at accept.blue are proud to present this partnership. With a shared passion for creative solutions, impeccable support and an incredible user experience, accept.blue and Maverick will bring the payments experience to the next level for merchants and Maverick’s sales partners" said Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept.blue. "Our integration with Maverick also allows for any reseller of accept.blue to leverage the advantages of the Maverick ACH processing solution.”

Accept.blue is directly integrated to the Maverick ACH processor and proprietary dashboard, delivering a user-friendly, intuitive and profit-building all-in-one payments platform to every sales agent, reseller and merchant of Maverick.

“Accept.blue has a reputation for excellence and we are extremely excited to see the veritable success accept.blue will bring as an integrated partner to the Maverick platform. Accept.blue will empower our expansive network of partners and resellers to effortlessly leverage gateway solutions for credit card and ACH payment processing through Maverick,” said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. “The expertise, technology, and commitment to exceptional service accept.blue oﬀers clients combined with the seamless onboarding of the Maverick Dashboard is highly beneficial for any ISOs working with Maverick.”



About Accept.blue

Accept.blue is a disruptive white-label payment gateway provider powering the most successful ISO’s and ISV’s. Leveraging interchange optimization and innovative smart routing technology, accept.blue is the most cost-effective gateway solution available to ISO’s and MSP’s nationwide. In addition to a virtual terminal, accept.blue features ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs and extensive fraud modules. With an intense focus on user experience, forward-thinking solutions and impeccable support, accept.blue is a consensus choice for ISO's and their merchants.

For more information, visit accept.blue



About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and onboarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Efficiently implemented payment processing services that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, the Maverick dashboard is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family owned and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow with your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com