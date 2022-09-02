New Guide Follows the Evidence on Labor Pain Strategies
Henci Goer's Painstakingly-Researched New Release
I remember trying to push lying flat on my back and pleading that if I could just sit up more, I could push more forcefully. I was ignored.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the issue of reproductive rights being at the forefront of political debate, informed consent to labor pain management remains largely overlooked as a dimension of reproductive freedom. Aside from the widely prescribed epidural option, few expectant parents are given the opportunity to make a fully informed and educated decision about how to approach labor pain.
Henci Goer, Birth Options Expert, speaks to her own experience navigating labor pain management: “I was persuaded to have an opioid injection for pain even though my Lamaze techniques were working for me and I wasn’t feeling the need for pain meds…. I remember trying to push lying flat on my back and pleading that if I could just sit up more, I could push more forcefully. I was ignored.”
Goer is one of many birth professionals who take issue with standard approaches to labor pain. She joined the forefront of the debate with her new book, "Labor Pain: What’s Your Best Strategy?," which launched on Amazon as a #1 new release in the pregnancy category. The book offers expectant parents painstakingly researched information, delivered with a refreshingly clear and personal style. “I want you to learn the easy way what I learned the hard way,” Goer writes, “I don’t want you to find yourself thinking later: ‘I never knew that was an option. If I had, I would have gone for it.”
Countless pregnancy books tell you what to expect during birth. “Labor Pain: What’s Your Best Strategy?” sets itself apart by arming expectant parents with detailed descriptions of five pain management options, empowering them to engage actively in their birthing process. The author shares knowledge gained through both research and experience, displaying the knowledge of an expert and the candor of a parent.
Goer doesn’t just provide the information needed to choose amongst the options, she also offers practical strategies for developing a plan and putting it into action, plus, in some chapters, she presents a deep dive for readers interested in understanding every detail.
"Labor Pain: What’s Your Best Strategy?" marks the beginning of Goer’s Take Charge of Your Birth Series, which aims to restore agency to expectant parents throughout the birthing process. The book was released in audiobook and hardcover formats on August 29th, following two other childbirth books by Henci Goer: "Optimal Care in Childbirth: The Case for a Physiologic Approach" and "The Thinking Woman's Guide to a Better Birth."
ABOUT HENCI GOER
Henci Goer, Birth Options Expert, Author & Educator, has been working in maternity care reform for over 40 years. She has published three books, along with numerous pamphlets and articles for academics, professionals, and expectant parents. Her second book, "Optimal Care in Childbirth: The Case for a Physiologic Approach," won the American College of Nurse-Midwives Best Book of the Year award.
For more information, visit HenciGoer.com, or contact Henci via email at info@hencigoer.com. Follow Henci on Facebook at facebook.com/takechargeofyourbirth and Instagram at @takechargeofyourbirth.
