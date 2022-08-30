Submit Release
Craftsmen Industries Acquires Zane Williams

SAINT CHARLES, MISSOURI, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craftsmen Industries finalized the investment in and acquisition of all Zane Williams assets, gaining additional product capabilities and market share in large format printing and banner making. The Zane Williams staff and operations will be absorbed into the Craftsmen Industries operations in coming days and weeks.

“Both companies have a long heritage of exemplar service and product innovation. Zane Williams has served and supported customers for more than 60 years and Craftsmen Industries recently celebrated 40 years of dedicated service. Our legacies as family-owned and family-run fit well together.” Mark Steele, Craftsmen Industries Co-Owner and CEO said. “We are very excited to welcome the Zane Williams staff to our Craftsmen team and look forward to their contributions. We are excited about the growth that can be achieved through this combination of talent and capabilities.”

“We are pleased to transition ownership of the Zane Williams assets and brands to such a capable manufacturer with a strong commitment to the printing industry” said John Pfeiffer, President at Corporate Image Group, Inc. “It is wonderful to see the retention of the jobs for the associates that have served Zane Williams’ clients so well for so many years.”

About Craftsmen Industries, Inc.
Craftsmen Industries has been the market leader of design, engineering and fabrication of custom industrial mobile solutions, experiential marketing vehicles and large-format graphics for over 40 years. Its 127,000 square foot facility located in St. Charles, MO houses skilled team members across many fields including engineering and design, welding, large format 3D printing and fabrication, electrical, plumbing, paint, and G7 Master Printing. The Company also operates a similar but smaller facility in Highland, IL with similar capabilities. Craftsmen Industries nearly 200 employees follow ISO 9001:2015 certified processes to provide customers with best-in-class quality, service, and speed. To learn more, visit www.craftsmenind.com.

About Zane Williams
Zane Williams has been an expert in the large format digital print industry with particular expertise in light pole banner printing and street pole banner printing for over 60 years. To learn more, visit www.zanewilliams.com.

