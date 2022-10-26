Joan Lehrke’s Newly Released “Your Loved One is Coming Home” is a Heartfelt Book Filled with Love
When our loved ones needed care at home before they passed on, we were not prepared. Many times there is much opportunity to learn. Remember that God is with you and your loved one during this time.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Your Loved One is Coming Home: Ways to Help Prepare Yourself to Take Care of a Loved One During their Last Days”: a heart-touching novel that urges readers to continuously build a connection with their family. This novel shows that there is nothing greater than spending time with a loved one. It will help them realize that spending time with the family is a moment that will last a lifetime. With this book, readers of all ages are expected to be prepared for some situations while caring for their loved ones in their time of need.
— Joan Lehrke, Author
“Your Loved One is Coming Home: Ways to Help Prepare Yourself to Take Care of a Loved One During their Last Days” is the creation of published author Joan Lehrke, a mother who enjoys spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, home improvement projects, fishing, sewing and being outside, appreciating the wonderful gifts of nature.
Joan writes, “Life is full of opportunities to show love and support to our family and friends. This holds especially true during an illness or when their time with us is coming to an end. There are so many things the average individual is not prepared for, and this book aims to help you through common situations you may be facing while helping care for your loved one in their time of need.”
