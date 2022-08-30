Submit Release
Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Vermont State Police Williston Field Station

 ***MEDIA ADVISORY***

WILLISTON BARRACKS GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY

What:                   Groundbreaking ceremony for new Vermont State Police Williston field station.

When:                 10 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022

Where:               3294 St. George Road, Williston VT.  New park and ride construction is near the interstate exit, the barracks site is slightly south on the same property.  Upon entering the site, you will be directed where to park.

Who:                   Remarks by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, Buildings and General Services Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, and Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, and others.

RSVP:                   Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to email Mark Bosma, at mark.bosma@vermont.gov.

 

 

