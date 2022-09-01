Empowered By Speech Launches Groundbreaking Speech Coaching & Communication Workshops
Empowered By Speech launches groundbreaking public speaking coaching and communication workshops for executives and their teams across industries.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded and led by actor and Broadway performer Tony Vincent and corporate consultant Raven Chapman, Empowered By Speech (EBS) offers a cutting-edge take on public speaking coaching and communication workshops: one that draws upon acting and stage-based skills to empower executives and their teams to communicate effectively.
Through one-on-one speech coaching, team communication workshops, and narrative-driven speechwriting services, EBS takes an innovative approach to communication training that includes interactive “masterclasses,” improv sessions, and breakout groups, as well as training on:
- Presence and Charisma
- Body Language & Nonverbal Communication
- Articulation & Diction
- Persuasive Speech
- Personal Authenticity
- Storytelling
Widely known for his career on Broadway and London’s West End working with artists such as David Foster, Queen, and Green Day – as well as his appearance on NBC’s The Voice – Vincent brings a fresh perspective to the world of corporate training.
“Empowered By Speech is like no other coaching or training organization available,” said Vincent. “We are taking mastery from the stage and applying it to the corporate setting – teaching sales teams, executives, and C-Suites alike to authentically engage and captivate their audiences.”
With a team of actors, Broadway and London West End performers, corporate consultants, communications specialists, and other experienced creatives, Empowered By Speech equips individuals and teams with the principles they need to communicate in engaging, authentic, and memorable ways.
“Are your teams confident? Empathetic? How are their listening skills, body language, and eye contact?” said Chapman. “To effectively communicate with an individual, prospective client, or audience, your message must resonate and engage. We customize our coaching plans and workshops to address your specific goals, providing your team with tools that will impact your bottom line.”
Empowered By Speech offers custom speech and communication coaching services to clients across the globe, focusing on markets in Nashville, New York, and London.
