New Drone Leasing Options Now Available

Censys Technologies Rolls Out Leasing Program for All Products & Services





Daytona Beach, FL – A first-of-its-kind leasing option is now available for the Sentaero line of UAVs and much more. Following its recent Series A Funding Round closure for $8.3 million, Censys Technologies Corporation announces its new product leasing options. Censys, a trailblazer in the commercial beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, offers a one-of-a-kind remote sensing package to revolutionize the way aerial information is collected for infrastructure, agriculture, public safety, and more, by bringing together the best software and hardware solutions in the world of airborne intelligence.





Thanks, in part, to the additional funding money, Censys added to its business offerings, now providing lease options for all its products and services. The lease term can be anywhere from two to five years, provides access to big-value equipment at low costs, and ensures all products are new and not outdated.





“The commercial drone industry is evolving very quickly, with new models, capabilities, payloads, software, and more coming online constantly,” said Censys Technologies CEO and Co-Founder Trevor Perrott. “We knew we needed to provide customers a way to stay on top of the updates with their equipment, without having to sink a lot of money into it. This leasing option is the perfect solution to do just that.”





The new leasing options are customizable and start under $1,000 a month. There is also no down payment required. Contact Kyle Miller at millerkyle@censystech.com for more information.





About Censys Technologies:

Censys Technologies Corporation builds remote sensing solutions for UAS service providers, enterprise organizations and government entities. This includes the Sentaero family of products – which is the UAV performance and value leader in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, disaster relief and public safety. Created by three Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University graduates, Trevor Perrott, Payal Chaudhari and John Lobdell, in 2017, Censys Technologies’ priority is centered on understanding customer needs and delivering technology and products that will perform and grow their business – bringing intelligence to business from beyond the horizon.

censystech.com