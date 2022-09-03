STANDING OVATIONS for Pianist and Composer MARINA ARSENIJEVIC at TAKE THE LEAD POWER UP CONCERT on WOMEN'S EQUALITY DAY

Marina Arsenijevic performing at Power Up Concert Marina Arsenijevic pianist & composer performing at Woman's Equality Day Concert Standing ovations for Marina at Power Up Concert Marina Arsenijevic with Gloria Feldt and Aly Palmer "Balkan Sounds" New Album available on all streaming platforms

"MARINA TORE THE DAMN HOUSE DOWN" as TAKE THE LEAD celebrates 2022 WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY at its THIRD ANNUAL POWER UP CONCERT and CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARINA'S BOMBASTIC PERFORMANCE to be REBROADCAST on her YouTube channel premiering on September 1, 2022.The virtuoso talent of MARINA ARSENIJEVIC was on full display during the TAKE THE LEAD Women’s Power Up Concert at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix celebrating Woman's Equality Day on August 25th, 2022. Marina wowed the crowd receiving three standing ovations with her virtuosity, passion, program versatility and her witty commentary. Marina began the concert with her favorite Chopin "Fantaisie-Impromptu", followed by her take on Mozart mixed with "Peter Piper" and "Music Box Dancer". She then introduced two of her own compositions, "Danube Rising" and "Fire & Soul" which were inspired by her heritage growing up in Serbia and the Balkans. She continued with her classical/pop rock version of the song "My Beauty" using her own voice as a second instrument. She concluded the program with a stirring performance of Chopin's "Revolutionary Etude" as an introduction to "America the Beautiful" that drew the audience to their feet in thunderous applause and prolonged cheers. Marina's performance will be rebroadcast beginning on September 1st, on her YouTube channel.Gloria Feldt, Co-Founder & President of TAKE THE LEAD after the concert commented: "Our Power Up concert with Marina as the central performer was the perfect kickoff for the Power Up Celebrate 8 Conference on Women’s Equality Day, August 25th. And did she ever wow the audience with her passion and brilliant performance. Everyone is buzzing about Marina. She is also incredibly generous in sharing her talent for the cause of gender equality and parity in power, pay, and leadership positions. On a personal note, Marina’s music was much beloved by my husband who passed away recently. So she touched me to the core with her performance on behalf of Take The Lead".Dr. Nancy O’Reilly, Founder and President of Women Connect4Good, Inc., and TAKE THE LEAD Board Member wrote: "Marina Arsenijevic’s performance during Take The Lead Women’s Power Up Concert at the Arizona Biltmore was fantastic. She shared the gifts of her talent and beautiful music with us all, and the standing ovations she received were well deserved. Marina’s performance also illustrated her commitment to and support of women’s leadership – evidenced by the fact that she is donating a portion of the profits of her latest CD, "TESLA RHAPSODY", to Take The Lead, helping them advance their mission to prepare, develop, inspire and propel women across all industries and sectors to reach parity in leadership by 2025. Marina’s donation provides us all with a glimpse into her big heart and gentle, caring soul. She is a true changemaker, and her support is going to help us help other women move forward."Felicia Davis , Leadership Brand Strategist, Founder of BlackWomanElevate.com and conference speaker stated without any reservation that "Marina Tore the Damn House Down".About MARINA ARSENIJEVIC (arson-nee-vitch): She is an international award-winning pianist and composer, star of the Emmy nominated PBS program, MARINA AT WEST POINT: UNITY THROUGH DIVERSITY which has been broadcast to more than 170 million viewers with over 550 airings by PBS Stations across the United States. Marina created the program and performed with the 120-member joint ensemble of the West Point Band and West Point Cadet Glee Club. The Concert was recorded live at West Point’s historic Eisenhower Hall and has been broadcast for more than a decade through 2020.Critics have described Marina as a "James Bond" beauty with a powerhouse technique that delivers an emotional punch like a “Balkan thunderbolt,” while her compositions have been described as “breathtakingly original” and “unique to the ears but familiar to the soul". Marina has performed to enthusiastic audiences and standing ovations at major venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Symphony Center, the Toronto Center for the Arts, the Chicago Navy Pier, and many others throughout the country. Laura Bush and Cherie Blair (wife of the former British Prime Minister) along with 2000 other guests were dazzled when Marina played her original arrangement of America the Beautiful at the annual First Lady’s Luncheon in Washington D.C. Marina's recordings of "MOZART: MARINA and the ST. PETERSBURG SOLOISTS" and "CHOPIN: WALTZES" became top-selling classical CDs in Central and Eastern Europe. Her album, "MY BAKAN SOUL" was a best-selling classical crossover CD in 11 European countries. Marina’s CDs have sold over one million copies world-wide. She was featured on 40 magazine covers and hundreds of television programs in Europe. She received the Yugoslavian "Oscar" for most popular musical artist in 1996. The following year, she was the first classical artist to cross all genres and receive the Yugoslavian Award for Most Popular All Media Personality. Marina is the recipient of numerous honors including the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor “for her outstanding achievements and humanitarian efforts in building bridges among diverse cultures and nations through her music”. She is considered a heroic icon in her homeland of Serbia where she received Serbia's highest diplomatic honor, Knight of the Order of St. Sava for Diplomatic Pacifism.Marina is currently composing music for theatre and concert stage commemorating the life of her fellow Serbian American, the renowned scientist Nikola Tesla. Her master work for piano and orchestra, released this year in April, "TESLA RHAPSODY" has been described as a "Tour de Force" on classical radio stations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, Europe and South Africa. It is currently available on all streaming platforms. It will debut with orchestras in the United States and Europe in 2023.Marina enjoys a vast following on her social media with over 650,000 Instagram fans https://www.instagram.com/marinainamerica/?hl=en and more than 7 million views of her music videos on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/marinaarsenijevicofficial and millions of audio streams of her music on all major streaming platforms. According to TracMedia, she had over 170 million PBS TV viewers of her concert "Marina at West Point: Unity Through Diversity" which was broadcast for more than ten years on PBS stations. Marina's latest album is BALKAN SOUNDS which was released on August 26th and is currently available on all major streaming platforms. The album reflects Marina's rich musical heritage growing up in the former Yugoslavia with its diverse cultures and ethnicities that influenced her Ethno-classical style.About POWER UP CONCERT: "Arts and culture are essential mind openers to hone leadership skills. In my leadership development program for TAKE THE LEAD, I always include poetry, music, and other creative elements" says Gloria Feldt, Cofounder & President of TAKE THE LEAD. The concert provides exposure to powerful music where best-selling musical artists perform. This the 2022 TAKE THE LEAD Power Up Concert celebrated the Eight Anniversary of TAKE THE LEAD and the 80th birthday of Gloria Felt, its co-founder and president. The concert included, in addition to Marina Arsenijevic, the following contemporary artists:-CARMELA Y MAS: Latin jazz ensemble headlined by community activist Carmela Ramirez-BETTY: Award winning Indie pop trio of long-time artists and activists on a mission to dismantle racist patriarchy-DIERKS BENTLEY: Country music platinum artist with 17 number one songs on the Billboard ChartsThe Concert Program MC was the very accomplished and witty Alyson (Aly) Palmer who is a singer/songwriter/artist/activist best known for her ongoing work with the award-winning vocal trio, BETTY.About TAKE THE LEAD: Co-founded by Gloria Feldt https://gloriafeldt.com , TAKE THE LEAD is a 501 (c) (3) that prepares, develops, inspires, and propels all women of all diversities and intersectionalities to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors by 2025. The organization's programs and services for companies and individuals include the 9 Leadership Power Tools to Advance Your Career online course, 50 Women Can Change the World Cohorts, Creating a Culture of Change DEI training, Power to Change Stories, Premier Coaching Program, and The Movement Blog, among others. The latest news and subscriber information from TAKE THE LEAD is available at https://www.taketheleadwomen.com About POWER UP CONFERENCE: Tapping into the zeitgeist after a pandemic that has caused many to REthink, REwire, REcreate their lives and careers, the Power Up Conference started with the question: “What’s your Big RE?” and addressed effective civic engagement, building economic equality, innovative DEI leadership practices, reproductive health, navigating office politics, and creating the workplace of the future through talks, panels, and roundtables.“The time for cautious action is over,” says Feldt, who was also keynoting. She added "The Power Up Conference will help us face head-on the ongoing rollbacks of racial and women’s rights in a measured and results-focused manner. Take The Lead’s bold mission is now more relevant than ever.”The date of August 26th - Women’s Equality Day - was specifically chosen for its significance as it commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment giving American women the right to vote. “The Big RE presentations featured distinguished keynoters and speakers on the front lines in business, racial and social justice, and workplace equity who spoke from their own diverse experiences to motivate, challenge, and inspire action,” notes Conference Chair and Speaker Kim Tarnopolski, Founder and Chief Community Builder of 100+ Women Who Care-Valley of the Sun. 