Flybuy Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem for a Turnkey Pickup Solution

Flybuy Pickup integrates with Toast Online Ordering to provide restaurants with a flawless pickup program for both customers and restaurant staff.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 30, 2022

Today, Flybuy, the leading location technology platform by Radius Networks, announced that it has launched an integration on the Toast platform to provide brands with an accurate ETA to predict the arrival time of incoming off-premise customers, enabling restaurant staff to perfectly time the order preparation and handoff.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

Toast Online Ordering and Flybuy Pickup are fully integrated, allowing Toast Online Ordering customers to opt-in to a seamless, location-based customer and delivery driver pickup solution in just days. Flybuy Pickup offers brands a robust, turn-key pickup solution, across in-store, curbside and drive-thru service channels, dramatically reducing customer and delivery driver wait times and improving staff efficiencies for prioritization, prep and hand-off of Toast online orders. Brands will use the Flybuy Staff Dashboard to track all incoming Toast Online Ordering pickup orders based on true customer ETA, location and arrival events, so staff can meet their customers at the counter or curb for a swift handoff, immediately upon arrival.

"Toast Online Ordering and Flybuy Pickup have provided us with a best-in-class off-premise ordering and customer pickup experience for our small business," says Jessie Kileen, Founder and Co-CEO from Grassburger. "Because our staff know exactly where the customer is in the journey to the store and when they arrive, we can prioritize and prepare orders for immediate handoff upon customer arrival, dramatically streamlining our staff operations and improving freshness and quality of product to the end customer."

After implementing Flybuy, businesses see immediate benefits in all areas. They realize an uptick in off-premises sales, a decrease in customer wait times, a decrease in food waste, and an increase in return visits. "We are excited to grow our partnership with Toast to provide restaurants with an innovative, yet easy, pickup solution," says Radius Networks Chief Strategy Officer Dan Estrada. "Toast Online Ordering and Flybuy Pickup provides restaurants with a turnkey solution for a flawless pickup program for both customers and restaurant staff."

"We are delighted to offer our customers an end-to-end off-premise pickup experience with Toast Online Ordering and Flybuy Pickup," says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "Allowing restaurants to meet their customers with their Toast Online Ordering orders immediately upon arrival can help create a thriving off-premise business. We are proud to work with the team at Flybuy to bring this solution to our Toast Online Ordering customers."

About Flybuy | Radius Networks

Radius Networks is the leading enterprise location technology company and their Flybuy Platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. The Flybuy SaaS platform is leveraged by restaurants, retailers, hospitality, and grocers around the world and includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; and Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation. Radius Networks technology is installed globally in tens of thousands of locations across more than 60 countries.

