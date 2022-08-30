Acme Expansion Creating Jobs in Muskogee

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation has announced plans to invest in new equipment for its Muskogee manufacturing plant. Acme has proposed investments of more than $3 million over the next couple of years that will increase operational capacity and create up to 65 new jobs.

Acme is a Muskogee based family-owned business specializing in engineering, testing, and manufacturing of ventilation equipment for commercial, industrial, agricultural, horticultural and OEM markets with over 80 years of expertise.

“Acme is among the top industrial employers in Muskogee and have been for years. They are a great asset to Muskogee…we are thrilled to see and support their continued growth,” said Jeff Underwood, Port Muskogee Industrial Development.

Acme is looking to grow their footprint in existing markets by investing in redundancies to prevent bottlenecks within the factory. As a direct result, they will need to increase workforce throughout the Muskogee plant.

“ACME is continuing to grow our ventilation footprint. We have been deeply rooted in Muskogee for 84 years since our founding in 1938. It is with much excitement and hope for a bright future that we intend to invest in ACME’s growth, with the third and fourth generations of the Buddrus family at the helm. We plan to build out our operations, add additional equipment and expand many of our offerings,” said Lee Buddrus, ACME President.

Mayor Marlon Coleman said, “the addition of 65 new jobs will have a significant economic impact on the Muskogee community. Every job expansion provides new opportunities and makes our community stronger. We are grateful Acme continues to grow in Muskogee.”

Port staff, through partnership meetings with Acme, identified state and local incentives in support of their expansion project. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce awarded Acme a Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP) incentive in the amount of $500,000. The program assists Oklahoma companies making major capital investments in depreciable items like machinery, equipment, and buildings. The incentive makes annual cash payment awards to help companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma.

Additionally, Acme was approved for a local incentive through the city of Muskogee Foundation Strategic Investment Program in the amount of $33,890. This is a performance-based incentive and will be granted once supporting documentation for the expansion is provided.

Port Director Kimbra Scott said, “When the State, City, Port, and Foundation partner with local manufacturers for growth…Muskogee wins.”