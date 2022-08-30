DHHR To Host Hiring Event in Greenbrier County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event in Greenbrier County from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The event will be held at the Greenbrier County DHHR Office located at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg.

The event will offer interviews for the following positions:

“Hiring events connect potential employees and prospective employers through information on jobs that impact the well-being of West Virginia residents,” said Angela Ferris, Director of DHHR’s Office of Human Resources Management. “If you or someone you know is interested in a new career or searching for job opportunities, I encourage you to schedule an interview time.”

To register for an interview time at the Greenbrier County hiring event, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816. Additional information on DHHR hiring events or job opportunities may be found on DHHR’s website. ​

