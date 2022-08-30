Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,701 in the last 365 days.

DHHR To Host Hiring Event in Greenbrier County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event in Greenbrier County from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The event will be held at the Greenbrier County DHHR Office located at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg.

The event will offer interviews for the following positions: “Hiring events connect potential employees and prospective employers through information on jobs that impact the well-being of West Virginia residents,” said Angela Ferris, Director of DHHR’s Office of Human Resources Management. “If you or someone you know is interested in a new career or searching for job opportunities, I encourage you to schedule an interview time.”

To register for an interview time at the Greenbrier County hiring event, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816. Additional information on DHHR hiring events or job opportunities may be found on DHHR’s website

You just read:

DHHR To Host Hiring Event in Greenbrier County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.