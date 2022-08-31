Spectorgroup to Move its New York City Office to 200 Madison Avenue

The overall design of Spectorgroup’s new office will be energized with diverse spaces for collaboration and ideation. Gone is the hierarchy created by rows and rows of desks. Foregoing the formal barrier of a traditional reception, The Commons is centered around a large hospitality lounge.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectorgroup, an interdisciplinary architecture, interior design and master planning firm based in New York City announces that the practice will move to a new 15,000-square-foot space at 200 Madison Avenue, a 26-story Class-A building in Midtown South Manhattan. The firm will occupy the 19th floor following a relocation from their current headquarters at 183 Madison Avenue (one block south) in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We have wanted to make this move for a long time, but we have been waiting for the right moment and space,” says Scott Spector, Principal at Spectorgroup. “Over the last few years, we’ve experienced firmwide growth, including expanding our project markets as well as adding talented design professionals to our teams. We’ve also opened an office in Miami which allows us to expand into a new practice region. Thanks to our new landlords George Comfort & Sons and our new space at 200 Madison Avenue, we have the extraordinary opportunity to elevate the way we practice, and how we collaborate and service our clients.”

“We’re excited with the opportunity to reinvent our own workplace strategy,” said Lauren Gardner, Director—Creative and Strategy, Spectorgroup. “We designed our new office to dismantle traditional workplace design and reframe typical layouts to fit our own needs. To do so, we treated ourselves as our own client, implementing workplace strategies to inform our vision and to reset the future vision of the firm.”

The overall design of Spectorgroup’s new office will be energized with diverse spaces that bring together teams, clients, and visitors for collaboration and ideation. Gone is the hierarchy created by rows and rows of desks. Each architect, designer, and administrator will have dedicated workstations and laptops as well as access to a variety of areas around the office that support all types of working styles. The result: a living-studio that brings people into the core of who Spectorgroup is and their design process.

“We’re pleased to provide Spectorgroup with the flexibility and high-quality design they were seeking for their new Manhattan headquarters at 200 Madison, while allowing them to remain in the same convenient and transit-rich neighborhood,” said George Comfort & Sons President and CEO Peter S. Duncan. “As an innovative design firm, this space’s floorplates, abundance of natural light, high ceilings and direct elevator access, complemented by the building’s beautiful Neoclassical lobby and future renovations, were exactly what Spectorgroup was looking for. We’re happy to add them to our valued tenant roster.”

Spectorgroup is an award-winning, interdisciplinary design firm with a portfolio spanning all property sectors, including commercial, mixed-use, retail, and workplace strategy for some of the top corporations and institutions across the country. Spectorgroup has been creating award-winning designs for more than 50 years.

In addition to their new office in New York City, the firm’s more recent projects include 100 N. Biscayne Boulevard owned by RFRl (Miami), 95 Christopher Columbus Drive owned by Columbia Property Trust (New Jersey), Fanatics (NYC), The Carlyle Group with HYL (NYC), Citrin Cooperman (Nationwide), Colliers International (NYC), Eastdil Secured (NYC), MFA Financial (NYC), Medical Knowledge Group (NYC), Echo Street Capital (NYC), Reside Health (NYC), and Resideo (Texas), among others.

