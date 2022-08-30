RSIPF officers refresh on CID training from CPLT

A total of 11 investigators of the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have refreshed their investigation capabilities on crime investigation in a week-long seminar.

The China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) successfully hosted a Criminal Investigation Seminar for the investigators from different units within the NCID in Rove police headquarters from 22 to 26 August 2022.

The seminar was selected to focus on professional subjects on crime investigation, including but not limited to homicide, burglary, robbery, sexual offences, fraud and crime scene investigation.

NCID nominated the subjects in order to refresh participants’ knowledge and to further improve their capabilities in crime investigation.

During the opening ceremony, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ms Patricia Leta appreciated CPLT for their generous support to host this professional policing seminar focusing on crime and crime investigation. Due to the rapid development of science and technology police investigators should refresh themselves with updated information about crime and new knowledge of crime investigation.

Presentation of certification to RSIPF officers after the seminar

AC Leta also kindly requested all participants to make full use of the opportunity to refresh their knowledge and exchange ideas with partners from CPLT. Happy to see that every one of you has further improved your capability in crime investigation by this seminar.

Policing equipment demonstration during the training program

CPLT Leader Commissioner ZHANG GUANGBAO said by accordance to the spirit of ‘transparency, inclusiveness, professionalism, and high-efficiency’ for the purpose of friendship and goodwill, CPLT has made comprehensive cooperation with RSIPF and has achieved some visible contributions to boosts Solomon Islands public order management up to now.

Commissioner GUANGBAO said besides the donation of several batches of and millions of police equipment, and police tactic training, we are going to extend our communication and cooperation with RSIPF in order to establish long-term and stable bilateral law enforcement cooperation.

This professional criminal investigation seminar is such an extended area and we are ready to provide more training on crime investigation and forensic science for NCID and other relevant policing seminars for different departments of RSIPF in the future, he added.

Opening ceremony of a week long seminar

Members of CPLT carefully prepared and hosted the seminar with Doctor (Dr) CAO, a Professor from Criminal Investigation Police University of China (CIPUC), delivering lectures on homicide investigations and crime scene investigations.

The seminar not only theoretical classification and explanations but also case analysis sparked lively discussion.

Dr CAO brought some advanced equipment for identifying and photographing in the crime scene investigation. All participants were encouraged to operate these equipment by themselves in the seminar. Other two police experts from the CPLT exchanged their experiences in investigating online frauds with participants. Online frauds have been considered as a new model of transnational crime that is spreading around the world.

NCID Director, Superintendent Michael BOLE kindly appealed to all participants to put what you had learnt into practice when you return to your workplaces otherwise you will forget the knowledge you acquired during the training.

The representative of participants, Police Constable Ms. Ruth FORAU confirmed that all presentations were well prepared and very comprehensive. Participants have gained and discovered new information and knowledge that has been shared by CPLT. This newly acquired knowledge will be of great value to us and will further enhance our investigation capabilities.

Each participant received a certificate and congratulations from CPLT Leader Commissioner ZHANG and Director of NCID Mr. Michael Bole.

-RSIPF Press