HSO Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award for the 19th Year
HSO is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a business transformation partner with global reach, has received the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle membership for the 19th year. This reconfirms HSO’s position in the top echelon of Microsoft Business Applications’ global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.
2022/2023 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2023 as well as virtual meetings between June 2022 and August 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.
“We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer’s digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, Industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize HSO for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle.”
“Striving to improve the business performance of our customers is at the heart of HSO. Our 30-year partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to ensure that our customers leverage solutions that are built on a world-class suite of products. This recognition is a testament to the industry knowledge, dedication and experience of HSO team members,” said Peter J. ter Maaten, CEO, HSO. “We are honored Microsoft recognizes our expertise, values our commitment to our clients, and places us among the very top tier of their partner network.”
HSO has upheld their Inner Circle status with ongoing strategic investments including the recent acquisition of SHEA Solutions Inc. in Canada, and achievement of Azure MSP status to further support their global delivery capabilities and deliver unparalleled industry solutions. HSO was also recognized as a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year award for D365 Finance with the distinct honor of being recognized in this category for the past three consecutive years.
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,400 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com
Bryn Forrest
HSO
+1 3022933690
email us here