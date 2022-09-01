Jeff Li Named New CEO of Rigaku Beijing Corporation
Dr Jeff Li has been appointed CEO of Rigaku Beijing Corporation and with 20 years of industry experience will help take the organization to the next level .
We are pleased to welcome a leader of Jeff’s caliber to our team at Rigaku. He is strongly qualified to help us meet the unique challenges of the Chinese market.”TOKYO, JAPAN, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku Beijing Corporation (RBC), the Chinese subsidiary of Rigaku, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Jeff Li as its new CEO.
— Toshiyuki Ikeda, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation
Dr. Li is the former VP and Head of Greater China of Qiagen China (Shanghai), having built a career over more than 20 years with Perkin Elmer and Agilent Technologies. He has a proven track record of building strong commercial partnerships, developing high-performance, successful and collaborative teams, and driving growth in a wide range of industries, including chemical analysis, water analysis and life science. He received his PhD in material sciences from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1993, and a Master’s degree in finance from University of Bridgeport.
Toshiyuki Ikeda, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation in Japan, commented, "We are pleased to welcome a leader of Jeff’s caliber to our team at Rigaku. He is strongly qualified to help us meet the unique challenges of the China market and will be able to lead our organization in China to the next level with his excellent track record in science, marketing and organization building."
Dr. Li commented, “I am very excited to be a member of Rigaku’s leadership team. Drawing on Rigaku’s leading position in global X-ray technology and the wider product portfolio, we will focus on delivering customer solutions. I will work closely with RBC Chinese associates to provide stronger support and service to our customers and contribute to the global development of Rigaku Corporation.”
About Rigaku Beijing Corporation (RBC)
Wholly owned by Rigaku Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary in Singapore, Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD, RBC was established in 2009 to manage Rigaku’s business in China. RBC is responsible for sales and after-service of Rigaku’s products in China, putting a particular emphasis on helping to solve our customers’ analytical problems in the electronic component, battery, pharmaceutical, cement and petrochemical sectors. The head office is located at Tengda Plaza, No. 168, Xizhimenwai Ave., Haidian District, Beijing.
About Rigaku
Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of general X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray sources, computed tomography, nondestructive testing and thermal analysis.
With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing and supplying universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions across a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, nanoengineering research, general purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD) and spectroscopy (XRF), materials analysis, chemical characterization, and quality assurance.
Please visit www.rigaku.com for more about Rigaku.
