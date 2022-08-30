Interview with Khaled Elgamal P.E. President, K&A Engineering LLC.
Q&A with Khaled Elgamal P.E. President, K&A Engineering LLC.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is K&A Engineering? What was the idea behind establishing this company?
K&A Engineering is a consulting engineering firm established in 2018 specializing in power system studies and power distribution designs. The idea for establishing the firm was to provide exceptional high quality engineering services to our clients, that meets their schedule and their budget.
What were the initial services, the company began with and what other service the company thought to be included at the later stage?
K&A Engineering started with power system studies including but not limited to arc flash, short circuit, coordination, harmonic, load flow and motor starting studies. K&A Engineering also added MEP design services to meet their customer needs. Our main target expansion goal would be going into the renewable energy business in the next 5 years. According to market research insights, solar is accounted for 50% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the U.S. market with a 30% increase year-over-year so that will be our focus in the coming future.
What is the area of expertise of the company?
Our main area of expertise is power system studies whereas we know there are many different types of power system studies and designs each with their own special purpose and calculation method. K&A focuses on providing its customers with clear and precise studies to increase their facility's reliability and protect their equipment, personnel, and business operations, in addition to a well-maintained system that is very important and optimal.
Has the company been locally recognized? What are the projects, the company won applaud?
K&A Engineering has been well recognized in the energy industry in Texas, our clients -provided testimonials on our work and the professional relationship we have developed throughout the years of operations till this day. We have been able to provide a very well-planned studies to our clients.
What are K&A Engineering’s expansion plans?
Our plan in the next 5 years is to expand outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area into Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. K&A Engineering is also licensed in New York, and we have completed several projects in New York City.
About K&A Engineering:
K&A Engineering, LLC is based in Dallas, Texas to provide power solutions to our clients. We believe in building a strong relationship with the client. Providing excellent service and establishing strong communication. We strive to meet our customer needs because customer satisfaction is our top value. Our competitive bids, and our turnaround are second to none. We provide our customers with 1-on-1 attention and make sure we attend to their needs on every project.
