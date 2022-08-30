Discussions around environmental & tech solutions to protect falcons besides sustainable investment initiatives
During Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition in RiyadhRIYADH, MALHAM, SAUDI ARABIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian falconer Anna Athena Granati conducted a practical experiment in front of the audience at the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition on flying drones to train falcons to pursue them instead of live game. The experiment sparked a qualitative discussion among academics, specialists and falconers from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and international countries about the role of environmental, technical and digital solutions in preserving falcons from extinction, and its link to the concept of sustainability in wildlife.
During the exhibition - which is the largest event of its kind in the world- Saudi Arabia presented the most important initiatives of the Saudi Falcons Club, represented by its sustainable program "Hadad", which aims to collect falcons and release them in their natural environments in the Kingdom and other parts of the world, to protect the rare breeds of falcons from extinction, contribute to their reproduction, and maintain ecological balance and wildlife.
At the same time, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve Development Authority announced the inauguration of the Houbara Breeding Center with the aim of re-breeding and releasing them in their natural habitats. These include rural areas, hunting and sustainable fishing reserves, and the activation of tourist areas, through the signed agreement with the Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, which will facilitate the entry of investors to the conservation habitats.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has fortified its position as a global hub for falconry, by achieving the highest standards of wildlife conservation, and created an advanced and integrated system to protect the environment, including the launch of awareness campaigns to protect wildlife, banning poaching, and the spread of specialized bird breeding farms, dedicated to racing. In addition to attracting experts, introducing global technologies, launching and inventing alternative means of using a live game in falcon races and all in line with Saudi Arabia's commitment to the highest international standards in the field of environmental conservation and protection.
Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition organized several workshops at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham (north of Riyadh). Informing those interested in the world of falcons about international treaties in protecting endangered animals.
Dr. Munif Al-Rashidi, Lecturer in Animal Ecology and Wildlife Conservation, began the lecture entitled ‘The Role of Falconry in Environmental Sustainability’ with a full explanation of the falcon logo that was included in the national identity of the founding day, and an indication of the cultural heritage carried to new generations.
Dr. Al-Rashidi pointed out that the emergence of oil in the Arabian Peninsula was accompanied by a great expansion in hunting falcons and an increase in the number of these wild birds caused the decline of falcons in large numbers. He also attributed the lack of falcon prey such as Arab rabbits, bustards and quail to the migration of falcons towards the availability of food.
Dr. Munif Al-Rashidi, indicated that most falconers keep their falcons in captivity for long periods, instead of sending them to their natural habitats and urging them to reproduce naturally, as falconers used to do in the past.
During the workshop. Dr. Munif suggested solutions that focus on determining the duration of the falcon's stay in captivity at five years, with written identification cards for the falcon, determining the value of the falcon in Saudi riyals, and establishing centers that care for falcon breeding.
Dr. Munif Al-Rashidi praised the role of the Saudi Falcons Club in preserving falcons and holding international exhibitions, seminars and workshops that convey to the world the great environmental role played by the Kingdom toward cultural heritage.
Giovanni Granati, the Italian falconer and trainer of wild animals, stressed the necessity of using modern technology in raising falcons to preserve them. He pointed out that there are international institutes that use cutting-edge technologies to breed and train falcons to hunt. Granati explained that the use of drones has contributed a lot to simulating the prey of hawks, referring to recent studies that are concerned with training and preserving environmental resources from decay.
The fourth edition of the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition is witnessing great diversity through 25 different pavilions that meet the interests of falcon enthusiasts, their breeding, wild trips and their equipment, and those interested in firearms and pneumatic hunting weapons, as well as modified cars.
Ahmad AlRefaie
XPotential
+966545017470 ext.
email us here
Saudi International Falcon Hunting & Exhibition