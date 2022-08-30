Emlid released Reach RX—pocket-sized RTK rover for $1599

Emlid has launched a new product—Reach RX network rover. This is a high-performance multi-band RTK rover with a focus on simplicity. To start a job, simply enter the credentials for your corrections network (NTRIP), no more configuration is required. Reach RX fits in a pocket and is easy to carry anywhere you go.

Emlid Reach RX is a multi-band rover tracking GPS/QZSS, Galileo, Glonass, and Beidou. It’s designed for working with any corrections network (NTRIP) to provide centimeter-accurate positioning. If no network is available, you can create your own using Emlid Reach RS2 or RS2+ as a permanent base and Emlid Caster to send RTK corrections.

From the box to a FIX in under 60 seconds

Emlid Reach RX connects to the ReachView 3 app over Bluetooth Low Energy. The app uses the Internet connection on your device to access the corrections stream and send it to the rover over Bluetooth. Reach RX eliminates the chance of getting a wrong setup, as it doesn’t require any configuration. Now you can trust collecting and staking out points to your team members even with no in-person training.

Rugged rover with a pocket-sized design

Emlid Reach RX has an incredibly compact design. The pocket-sized rover weighs just 250 grams. You can take Reach RX wherever you go—carry it in a backpack pocket or attach it to your clothing. Reach RX features IP68 ingress protection. The rover operates at temperatures ranging from -20 to +65 °C (-4 to 149 °F).

The Reach RX battery gives you 16 hours of work on one charge. The receiver charges from a power bank, USB wall charger, or a computer USB port over Type-C.

Surveying with the ReachView 3 app

Reach RX comes with the ReachView 3 app for iOS and Android. With ReachView 3, all you need to do is to enter the network credentials for Reach RX, and you are all set for collecting or staking out points. If you stick to another app, you can stream your positional information from Reach RX and continue gathering data for your project with a familiar interface.

Explore all the Reach RX features and specifications on the Emlid website.

Pre-orders launched





Emlid Reach RX is available for pre-order at the Emlid online store for $1599. The shipping starts in early October. You can also pre-order Reach RX from Emlid official dealers. The first batch is limited—pre-order guarantees you will be among the first to receive the new Reach RX.