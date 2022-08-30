United States Construction Equipment Market to Grow at 6% CAGR | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States construction equipment market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising building activities for infrastructure development along with strict government rules requiring high levels of safety and security throughout building activities.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the United States construction equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growing demand for construction equipment in this region is being fueled by increased construction activities for infrastructural development as a result of government and private investment. Furthermore, increased demand for residential facilities is emerging as a significant driver of the construction equipment industry in the United States. However, high cost of construction equipment may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Increasing Maintenance and Refurbishing Activities of Buildings

As the number of commercial and residential buildings in the United States grows, so does the need for regular maintenance to keep them safe to live and work in. As a result, building owners and contractors spend substantial sums on building upkeep as well as remodelling old and underutilised rooms in order to profit from them. As a result, construction machinery demand is increasing, boosting overall market growth.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/united-states-construction-equipment-market/report-sample

Rising Demand For Diesel Equipment Is Propelling The United States Construction Equipment Market

The United States construction equipment market is segmented into diesel, and CNG/LNG/RNG, based on the propulsion type. The diesel category accounts for the majority of market share. Because diesel has a high compression ratio, it is more efficient. Additionally, it may be used as both a light and a heavy oil. Diesel fuel is also less volatile and has a larger thermal energy content. During the projected period, however, the CNG/LNG/RNG propulsion type is expected to expand at the fastest pace.

United States Construction Equipment Market - By Application

Based on application, the United States construction equipment market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, and residential. Because of the considerable government and private investment in infrastructural development in the nation, the infrastructure application category has the biggest market share. However, owing to the increased building of commercial facilities such as hotels, restaurants, and offices, the commercial segment is gaining substantial traction.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/united-states-construction-equipment-market-to-grow-at-6-cagr

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Construction Equipment Market

Following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the construction equipment business in the United States was one of the most hit. Due to the rising weight of COVID-19-affected rates and the adoption of social distancing standards, all construction activities were entirely suspended. Furthermore, during the lockdown, construction equipment manufacturing was hampered, resulting in substantial losses for the producers. The market, on the other hand, is expected to rise steadily if the country's lockdown is lifted.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the United States construction equipment market are Kobelco Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, SANY Group, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery, John Deere, Volvo Construction Equipment, and other prominent players.

The United States construction equipment market is highly consolidated and concentration among the established multinational corporations. The companies constantly launch new products with advancements and innovations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don't miss the business opportunity of the United States construction equipment market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States construction equipment market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the United States construction equipment market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In March 2022, Alta Equipment Group Inc., material handling and construction equipment company, announced to have assigned the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corporation, an American manufacturer of heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Equipment Type, By Equipment Category, By Propulsion Type, By Application, By Power Output Key Players Kobelco Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, SANY Group, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery, John Deere, Volvo Construction Equipment, and other prominent players.

By Equipment Type

Articulated Dump Truck

Asphalt Finisher

Backhoe Loader

Crawler Dozer

Crawler Excavator

Crawler Loader

Mini Excavator

Motor Grader

Motor Scraper

Road Roller

Rigid Dump Truck

RTLT Masted

Pick And Carry Cranes

Compactors

Others

By Equipment Category

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Other Categories

By Propulsion Type

By Application

Infrastructure

Commercial

Residential

By Power Output

<100 HP

100–200 HP

201–400 HP

>400 HP

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/