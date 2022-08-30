GLORY Launches Next Generation Teller Cash Recyclers

Designed to support the changing needs of bank branch networks

Today Glory announces the first of its new GLR series of Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions, GLR-100. The new cassette-based recycling solution with self-audit capabilities advances Glory's portfolio and enables retail financial institutions to transform their branch networks and address the changing economics of branch banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005607/en/

Powered by Glory's industry-leading banknote recognition technology, the latest generation of TCRs are designed for a connected world, being IoT and cloud services capable. The new GLR solution connects seamlessly to Glory's secure cloud-based UBIQULARTM solutions, which deliver enhanced business intelligence, and enable remote monitoring and management of devices across the branch network.

Consumers and business alike demand banking services delivered at a physical branch, particularly small business customers. Customers want choice and convenience and the challenge to banks and credit unions is to deliver this in a cost-effective manner.

As new branch concepts evolve, the GLR solution can fit into locations where space is at a premium. This next generation recycler provides banks and credit unions with flexibility in how they continue to support their customers' need for cash transactions, enabling the efficient delivery of essential services, via the traditional teller counter, and assisted service or drive thru.

Glory is known for its cutting-edge bank note authentication and the new GLR-100 delivers this along with high-speed note counting, high-capacity storage, self-audit capability and secure cash transportation between the teller and the vault.

Chris T Reagan, President Glory Global Solutions Inc, Americas and Senior Executive Officer GLORY LTD said, "In the Americas and globally, we have achieved our leadership in the TCR market by continually evolving our offer to meet the changing needs of our customers. Glory's new GLR further demonstrates our commitment to research and innovation. Our TCR solutions deliver advanced best-in-class functionality that enhances branch performance in response to changing consumer behavior."

Glory has 30 years of experience in TCRs and has installed over 100,000 units worldwide. RBR, an independent research and strategic consulting firm, recently confirmed Glory's global leadership position in the worldwide TCR market with a market share of 56 percent.

- ENDS -

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning more than a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005607/en/