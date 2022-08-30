Supreme Court Announces 2022-2023 Adjudicative Term, including Special Sessions

The Iowa Supreme Court today announced its 2022-2023 adjudicative term calendar, including a special evening session in Des Moines, special sessions at Drake and Iowa law schools, and two special sessions in communities around the state to hear oral arguments. The court's adjudicative term is from September 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The court will hear special evening sessions of oral arguments in Denison, Des Moines, and Perry. The supreme court schedules evening sessions for the convenience of members of the public who wish to attend. Drake Law School and the University of Iowa College of Law will also host oral arguments with limited seating for the public. A special evening session at the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines is for central Iowa residents who may not be able to attend the court's regular morning and afternoon sessions.

During the adjudicative term, opinions filed with the clerk of the supreme court will be posted Fridays at 9 a.m. on the Iowa Judicial Branch website opinions page at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/. To receive email notifications of opinion filings, go to https://www.iowacourts.gov/sign-up-for-notifications/. A list of opinions expected to be filed will be posted Thursday mornings before the Friday filings at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/expected-list/.

The court's special sessions schedule:

September 30, 2022,

University of Iowa School of Law

1:30 p.m.

October 26, 2022

Donna Reed Theater, Denison

7:00 p.m.

February 20, 2023

Iowa Judicial Branch Building, Des Moines

7:00 p.m.

March 30, 2023

Drake Law School

9:30 a.m.

April 4, 2023

Perry High School

7:00 p.m.

The court will continue its regular schedule of oral arguments in Des Moines during the adjudicative term. All supreme court oral arguments are live streamed and open to the public. The court's complete oral argument calendar for its 2022-2023 term is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/2022-2023-calendar/.

The monthly schedule with links to case briefs and summaries is at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/. The 2022-2023 adjudicative term will also mark the ninth year the supreme court will live stream and archive its oral arguments on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL6EU7W8kqDKnKPUzMdxr_g.

Between May 19, 2011, and September 23, 2021, the supreme court heard oral arguments in 31 communities: Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Carroll, Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Ottumwa, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Burlington, Clarinda, Toledo, Iowa City, Storm Lake, Creston, Decorah, Newton, Harlan, Ames, Clinton, Keokuk, Spencer, Charles City, Davenport, Cedar Falls, Knoxville, Red Oak, Forest City, Muscatine, and Oskaloosa. Coinciding with oral arguments, justices have visited 200 high schools, universities, and colleges. The supreme court did not hear any cases outside of the Judicial Branch Building in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to closely monitor the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).