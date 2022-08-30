Riskalyze Launches Ultimate, a Comprehensive Risk Alignment and Compliance Analytics Platform

Ultimate brings together all the innovation of Riskalyze Elite and Command Center into one streamlined platform, empowering firms to create a consistent client engagement experience, and firm-wide compliance analytics to protect and grow their businesses

Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisory firms, today announced the launch of Riskalyze Ultimate, bringing the power of firm-wide risk alignment to RIAs and IBDs seeking a consistent client engagement process across all their advisors, and next-generation compliance analytics to protect and grow their businesses, and keep pace with an ever-changing regulatory environment.

Riskalyze Ultimate was created out of demand from registered investment advisor (RIA) firms and independent broker-dealers (IBDs) clamoring for a combination of Riskalyze's industry standard risk alignment platform and Command Center, the integrated compliance analytics and centralized administration tool that makes it easy to see which accounts have inappropriate investments, concentrated positions, or are out of alignment with their targets. Riskalyze Ultimate is an intuitive, holistic solution for firms designed to enhance the advisor and client experience, while delivering strong business protection and growth to firm leaders and executives.

"We developed Riskalyze Ultimate based on feedback from CEOs, CCOs, and heads of wealth management who have seen amazing results with both Command Center and our client-facing risk tools, and sought a unified solution," said Drew DiMarino, Chief Growth Officer at Riskalyze. "Riskalyze Ultimate represents the next evolution of our platform — helping firms solve client engagement and compliance problems with strong risk methodology and powerful analytics."

Command Center, included in Ultimate, grants the ability to analyze every single holding across a firm in minutes and roll that analysis up for efficient identification of misaligned accounts or households. It also features quick searches for accounts under specific advisors or clients and flexible filtering to fit any concentration threshold. The product supports a firm's entire book of business, regardless of how many advisors in the firm are using Riskalyze.

Riskalyze Elite, included in Ultimate, allows each of the firm's advisors to deliver a consistent client experience that drives alignment between clients and their portfolios, increases client engagement, satisfaction and retention, and documents compliance with key rules including Regulation BI and the duty of care that advisors must demonstrate.

Every Riskalyze Ultimate client can configure the platform with custom market assumptions and investment choices, firm branding, and multi-team access control and insights.

"Gone are the days of a fragmented client experience, and using ‘hope' as a strategy for finding the ticking time bombs in client accounts," said Aaron Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Riskalyze. "Riskalyze Ultimate enables advisors to help clients visualize and understand the relationship between risk and reward, while their firm leaders can ensure their businesses are protected and growing."

For more information about Riskalyze Ultimate, go to https://www.riskalyze.com/ultimate.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, firms, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading, access world-class models in the Riskalyze Partner Store, and equip home offices and compliance teams in Command Center — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005706/en/