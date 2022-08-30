Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,598 in the last 365 days.

Learn How to be a More Empathetic Leader With Your Remote Workforce in Bright Talent's Latest Webinar

Part Three of Rapid Change Management Webinar Series Gives HR Managers Tips and Tools for Empathetic Leadership When Working with Remote Employees

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced the webinar titled,"Be an empathetic leader virtually? Easier said than done!" In this third podcast-style, micro-webinar in the company's rapid change management series, Global Organizational Development expert Yesmean Rihbany will discuss two impactful techniques for leaders to engage more empathetically with remote employees. It will be held on September 16, 8:30 to 9:00am PT, and early pre-registration is encouraged at BrightTalent.com/change-management.

Yesmean Rihbany will discuss two impactful techniques for leaders to engage more empathetically with remote employees.

"With the shift of much of the world-of-work to remote accommodations, and many communications being limited to a phone line or one-dimensional screen, it's often challenging for leaders to connect in a genuine, empathetic way with their teams the way they would in person," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "Often HR is tasked with helping leaders adapt. With her deep experience in this area, Yesmean will share best practices to maintain the kind of empathetic connection today's remote workforce requires of their leaders."

Unlike long, slide-heavy webinars,-this concise, 30-minute session will provide tangible take-aways to become a more effective remote leader. Ms. Rihbany will share proven techniques that help leaders to truly connect and be present and attentive with remote employees while listening more effectively and hearing as a matter of intention. It will include live audience Q&A.

To pre-register for the webinar, visit: BrightTalent.com/change-management.

About Bright Talent

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learn-how-to-be-a-more-empathetic-leader-with-your-remote-workforce-in-bright-talents-latest-webinar-301614576.html

SOURCE Bright Talent, Inc.

You just read:

Learn How to be a More Empathetic Leader With Your Remote Workforce in Bright Talent's Latest Webinar

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.