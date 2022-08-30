Taiber Kosmala Appoints Dan Pazar, CFA to Investment Team

Taiber Kosmala and Associates, an independent investment consulting firm advising over $11B in client assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Pazar, CFA, as Executive Vice President and senior member of the investment committee. Pazar's consulting and research experience covers tactical and strategic asset allocation research, manager due diligence, risk-budgeting, and capital markets research.

Prior to joining Taiber Kosmala & Associates, Dan was a senior level investment professional at a national consulting firm, Lowery Asset Consulting, now a part of BDO USA LLP. While at Lowery, Dan was a member of the investment committee and consulted to a wide range of clientele, including endowments, foundations, defined contribution plans, and affluent families.

"Having worked side by side with Dan previously, this feels more like a home-coming than a new addition," said Phil Kosmala, Managing Partner, Taiber Kosmala. "Our ability to attract a former colleague whose investing acumen we hold in high regard is a milestone for us in its own right."

With over fifteen years of investment consulting experience, Pazar holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago, has been awarded the CFA designation, and is a member of the CFA Institute & CFA Society of Chicago. Additionally, he volunteers for One Million Degrees, teaching financial literacy to underserved communities.

"I have been watching Joe and Phil build Taiber Kosmala brick by brick from afar for the last decade," said Pazar. "And I am excited to join my former, now once again, teammates as Taiber Kosmala enters the next decade of it's growth."

Taiber Kosmala's mission is to serve Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Non-Profits (Endowments and Foundations), and Retirement Plan Sponsors (Defined Benefit and Defined Contribution plans) via a bespoke approach tailored to their unique needs. 100% employee-owned, the firm's loyalties are to their clients and each other.

For more information, visit taiberkosmala.com.

About Taiber Kosmala

As an independent investment consulting firm advising over $11B in client assets, Taiber Kosmala & Associates creates and implements custom investment programs for institutional clients, financial intermediaries, and family offices. The quality of our team, our commitment to intellectual integrity, and our unique approach is a compelling resource for investors to utilize in managing their fiduciary obligations and building out successful investment programs. Our expertise in portfolio construction, asset allocation, manager research, and risk management combined with the industry's leading technology are a tremendous resource for our client base. The founding partners have worked together for over 20 years and have built out a team with substantial industry expertise across a diverse set of backgrounds including SEC regulatory experience, portfolio management, chairing two national investment consulting firm investment committees, and director level research positions across both traditional and alternative investments.

