Fullerton Appoints Kelly Lazuka as CEO

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Engineering Consultants, a leading turnkey provider of network deployment services, primarily to the telecommunications industry, announced today that Kelly Lazuka has been named chief executive officer. Ms. Lazuka most recently served as the president of Fullerton's Wireless Services unit, where she oversaw site development, architectural & engineering and structural engineering services to major wireless carriers and infrastructure providers. As CEO, Ms. Lazuka will lead the entire organization, including fiber, small-cell and distributed antenna system design as well as construction services.

Before joining Fullerton, Ms. Lazuka was with SAC Wireless for more than twenty years, serving in various operating and business development roles, most recently as National Vice President of Business Development. "Kelly is an outstanding executive and industry leader. As CEO, she brings to all of the Fullerton team and our customers, great expertise in program management and world-class execution and customer service. We are delighted that Kelly will lead Fullerton," said Paul Yovovich, chairman of the company.

"I am very excited to take on the CEO role at Fullerton. Leading the Wireless Services division has given me a deep understanding and respect for the entire company and its customers. Our team is among the best in the industry, and we have a great deal to offer our customers. I look forward to continuing to build their reliance on us as a trusted partner," said Ms. Lazuka.

About Fullerton

Fullerton has provided engineering and related services to telecommunications providers for over twenty years. Today, Fullerton provides the full array of site acquisition, architectural & engineering, structural engineering, fiber network design, small-cell design, distributed antenna system design and construction services to its customers in all fifty states and the Caribbean. Fullerton's services are delivered with robust project management oversight and accountability. Fullerton is privately-held. For more information about the company, please visit www.fullertonengineering.com.

