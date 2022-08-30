Don't Take the Risk This Labor Day

Hartley Law Firm Offering Sober Rides Campaign to Curb Drunk Driving

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help reduce the risk of drunk driving during Labor Day weekend, Hartley Law Firm created the Sober Rides Campaign . The event, which runs from 5:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022, to 10:00 AM, Monday, September 5, 2022, provides a one-way ride to a safe destination—such as a home or hotel room—after a night of drinking.

Why Offer Sober Rides?

According to a 2020 report by the Texas Department of Transportation, Dallas is the second most dangerous city and county in the state when it comes to drunk driving. That year, there were 76 fatal DUI accidents and 719 drunk driving crashes involving an injury. The total number of DUI crashes involving a death in Dallas County outnumbered the total in El Paso County and Travis County combined.

About the Program

The program is incredibly simple. If you've been drinking, just take an Uber, Lyft, or cab home and Hartley Law Firm will reimburse you. The reimbursement applies to any ride taken within the Dallas metro area including a 10% tip. By doing this, you help keep not only yourself safe, but also others on the road.

Further Details

To qualify for the Sober Rides Campaign, riders must be 21 years of age or older and take a ride within Dallas. In addition, the reimbursement has a maximum value of $30 and has a limit of one per household.

To get your reimbursement, just mail a copy of your ride receipt and photo ID within 10 business days to the following address:

Attn: The Sober Rides Campaign

Hartley Law Firm

Hartley Law Firm

2340 E Trinity Mills Road, #100

Carrollton, TX 75006

Submissions are reviewed on a first come, first serve basis. The first 60 people to submit proof of their ride will receive a reimbursement in the form of a check sent to the address on their photo ID.

About Hartley Law Firm:

Attorney Austin Hartley , founder of the Hartley Law Firm, has extensive trial experience with personal injury cases. After receiving his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech University, he worked for a larger law firm until starting his own practice. In 2021, he received a Litigator of the Year award from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers . He is also listed as one of D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 for 2022 .

Contact Information:

Hartley Law Firm

2340 E Trinity Mills Road, #100

Carrollton, TX 75006

(469) 289-2975

343537@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-take-the-risk-this-labor-day-301614301.html

SOURCE Hartley Law Firm