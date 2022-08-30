United Recovery Project Acquires The Genesis House

The Addiction Treatment Program Is Joining Forces With Genesis, Tapping Into 30 Years of Top Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Experience in the Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project (URP) is an addiction treatment program that is utterly unique. Company co-founder and current CEO Bryan Alzate has over 14 years in recovery himself, and many of the URP staff share similar stories.This gives them a critical perspective that enables them to help those struggling with addiction.

URP has had a banner year so far. While based out of Hollywood, Florida, the company recently expanded its national presence to include a new pair of luxury rehab facilities in Laguna Beach, CA, as well. In addition, Alzate's popular podcast HELL HAS AN EXIT has remained in the top 1.5% of shows.

Most recently, URP has built on its growing momentum by joining forces with another addiction treatment program: The Genesis House.

The Genesis House is a brand with three decades of experience fighting addiction and restoring broken lives. The union with this venerable company puts URP in a unique position to impact more lives than ever.

The primary advantage of the new acquisition is that it allows the URP staff to provide continual, comprehensive care for all of its residents. Previously, URP's facilities, while luxurious, were separated and required transportation to move between living quarters and program-related appointments and events.

In its new setting, the programs and living quarters are rolled into one complete, on-site experience. Along with the newly renovated living quarters, The Genesis House is situated on three gorgeous acres of land that sport plenty of greenery and strong zen vibes throughout. The property comes with a host of additional amenities, including:

A large pool.

A full volleyball court.

A half basketball court.

Yoga and massage therapy sessions (scheduled throughout the week).

A fire pit.

Ping pong tables.

Designated smoking areas.

The compound only holds up to 34 residents at a time, too. This ensures that the staff is never stretched too thin and is able to provide the same intensive care that URP has become known for over the years.

"As URP continues to grow, we look forward to The Genesis House becoming a key contributor to the life-changing services we're able to provide for the addiction and recovery community," says Alzate, "We can't express how excited we are to have all of our services collected under one roof where our guests can engage in the full URP rehab experience without constantly moving around."

URP is an innovator in the rehabilitation space. The company's intense focus on providing help to individuals and their loved ones is a cornerstone of its past success — and with the help of its new The Genesis House staff and property, the future is only getting brighter.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states, as well — including its newest facilities in Laguna Hills, CA — where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

Contact:

Maria Arredondo

Director of Marketing

United Recovery Project

(305) 600-9204

341344@email4pr.com

SOURCE United Recovery Project