Minority Owned HVAC Company Expands Services to Include Plumbing

Green Energy Mechanical strengthens presence in the Greater Boston area with the addition of residential plumbing repair and installation services

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Energy has built a strong reputation in the community for their expertise and integrity. "The customer experience in the residential plumbing industry hasn't changed much in New England since the 80's. Our technicians are friendly, factory certified, have the latest troubleshooting technology and receive training year-round to deliver world class service," said Jonathan Neves, Founder and CEO of Green Energy Mechanical Inc.

By adding plumbing services, Green Energy plans to serve their clients even better by providing more complete HVAC and plumbing solutions.

"One major way we plan to help our customers save more money and go green in our plumbing division is by replacing their oil, gas or electric water heaters with energy efficient heat pump hot water heaters," said Danny Ruas, Installation Manager of Green Energy Mechanical Inc.

With better exclusive guarantees and a focus on customer service, Green Energy plans to disrupt the residential plumbing service industry in the Greater Boston area.

"Our customers have asked us for years to add more services. By adding plumbing, we can now be a one stop shop for our clients that have come to love our service," said Jonathan Neves Owner of Green Energy Inc.

About Jonathan Neves

Jonathan Neves has been In the HVAC industry for over 20 years. As an experienced businessman, Jonathan has led Green Energy Mechanical to win several awards such as Best of Home Advisor, The Greater Boston Small Business award for 2022, Boston's Best Pick Report three years and counting and maintain an A+ Rating BBB.

About Green Energy Mechanical Inc

Green Energy Mechanical was founded in 2011 and Is a certified Minority Business Enterprise Company. Green Energy specializes In energy efficient solutions to their client's home heating, cooling and plumbing needs.

To Inquire about Green Energy Mechanical go to www.greenenergymech.com or email jneves@greenenergymech.com

Media Contact:

To schedule an interview, please contact Jonathan Neves at (978) 943-2513 or email 343350@email4pr.com

