Pop-A-Shot Releases Pop-Up Game

Watch out Cornhole–there's a new game at the tailgate!

PEORIA, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for tailgating season, Pop-A-Shot, the original arcade basketball company, presents the Pop-Up, a portable version of its classic game.

The Pop-Up is sure to become a tailgate staple. The game uses the same basketballs as any other Pop-A-Shot but weighs only 37 lbs and folds easily into its own carrying case. With a sturdy nylon ramp and powder coated steel alloy support tubes, the Pop-Up is ready for life on the move.

"The Pop-Up game will allow our users to play wherever they want," said Tony Stucker, Pop-A-Shot's owner. "It's the first truly portable arcade basketball game, perfect for tailgates, backyard parties and business promotions. It's lighter and more compact than our traditional models."

The Pop-Up joins Pop-A-Shot's catalog of Home and PRO Series games. The Pop-Up is now available online at popashot.net and Amazon.

About Pop-A-Shot

Headquartered in Peoria IL, Pop-A-Shot is the original arcade basketball game. Invented by founder Ken Cochran in 1981, Pop-A-Shot is now synonymous with top-quality arcade basketball games. For more information and purchasing options, visit popashot.net.

Contact

Ashley Randall, Marketing Supervisor, 343509@email4pr.com, Kelly Stucker, Chief Development Officer, 343509@email4pr.com (309) 670-0497

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-a-shot-releases-pop-up-game-301614317.html

SOURCE Pop-A-Shot

