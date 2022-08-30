Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,635 in the last 365 days.

Michigan Steel Leader Expanding Local Manufacturing Capacity

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of the world's most innovative concrete reinforcement are leading Michigan-based innovator Helix Steel to record growth, cementing plans for a wide range of expansion initiatives over the next year.

The business's one-inch twisted steel reinforcement named "Helix Micro Rebar" replaces up to 100% of rebar in concrete. It offers better resiliency, ductility, and elasticity in various concrete applications, from warehouse slabs to tunnel linings to house foundations.

The tiny steel innovation has experienced overwhelming demand among engineers, contractors and developers who seek to think outside the box to address their significant concerns with timelines, cost overruns, structural strength, and ease of use.

This demand is leading Helix Steel to expand its manufacturing capacity again – the second time in two years.

"We are increasing our commitment to Michigan manufacturing jobs and the American construction industry," says Helix Steel's President & Chief Technology Officer Luke Pinkerton. "We are very proud to be a part of Michigan's manufacturing community. Helix Micro Rebar was designed in Michigan, launched in Michigan, grew up in Michigan, is powered by Michigan residents, and was started with help of Michigan's economic development program. Today, it is helping some of Michigan's largest businesses build new factories that will support the future of the automotive industry in more robust and sustainable ways."

Helix Steel's manufacturing center was made possible in great part due to investment through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Since its inception, Helix Micro Rebar has benefited tens of thousands of projects worldwide, including specialized projects for global businesses and various government departments. The alternative reinforcement has grown from slab and pavement applications to now also benefiting structural applications like concrete walls and footings.

To learn more about Helix Steel and its commitment to improving lives throughout the construction industry, please visit www.HelixSteel.com.

For more information:

Arpita Shah, Marketing Manager
2300 Washtenaw Ave Suite 201
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
343507@email4pr.com
www.helixsteel.com
Mobile: 734-834-6685
Office: 734-322-2114 x29

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-steel-leader-expanding-local-manufacturing-capacity-301614325.html

SOURCE Helix Steel

You just read:

Michigan Steel Leader Expanding Local Manufacturing Capacity

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.