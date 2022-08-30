Top Cooking Subscription Box for Kids Brings Augmented Reality Cooking Lessons to a Kitchen Near You

Kidstir's new Cook-Along App is kid-friendly and uses AR technology

Kidstir launches a kids AR recipe app leveraging advanced technology to bring families together in the kitchen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kidstir, a leading cooking subscription box for kids, launches a kid-friendly augmented reality recipe app. Families can simply point, watch and learn how to create kid friendly recipes step-by-step with fun, easy-to-follow augmented reality videos. The Kidstir Cook-Along App is the latest development in the brand’s mission to inspire the next generation of young chefs with immersive learning experiences and creative problem solving.

“AR provides young chefs with interactive and meaningful learning experiences, offering a 360-degree user environment that empowers them to embrace culinary exploration and independence. We are eager and excited for parents and children to take advantage of these innovations," said Yanky Horowitz, CEO of Kidstir. "Parents will love how easy it is to use, and children will be given the opportunity to learn recipes step-by-step in the most tangible way yet. These advancements allow for hands-on learning, which is crucial for children to build confidence in the kitchen while having fun."

Reports show that AR supports cognitive development and an increase in engagement, memory retention and recall when in a learning environment. No more guessing, no more questions – young chefs can now watch, laugh and learn to cook with simple, delicious and fun recipes together. To get started, users can download the app, select the desired recipe and hold their phone over each step-by-step recipe photo in the monthly Kidstir cooking kit. The photo will come alive in a short, augmented-reality video so the chef can cook along every step of the way. The app comes complete with a digital shopping list of ingredients you’ll need to get started, grouped by supermarket aisle.

Kidstir brings fun and creativity into kitchens to make meals, create memories and foster growth in cooking skills — all delivered monthly. Founded in 2013, Kidstir offers thoughtfully curated cooking kits for ages 4-14 aimed at helping kids gain confidence and build everlasting bonds in the kitchen. New interactive cooking videos teach safety and kitchen independence, nurture healthy habits, expand picky palates and inspire a love of learning with a new culinary journey each month. Delivered to doorsteps monthly, quarterly, or annually, this cooking subscription box has made its way into the homes of thousands of families nurturing young chefs.

Watch as junior chefs whisk, flip and saute their way through hands-on kitchen learning. To become a member and order a Kidstir cooking kit, visit Kidstir.com and download the FREE Kidstir app on the Apple App Store or Google Play today!

About Kidstir

Kidstir's Cook-Along Interactive App for Kids