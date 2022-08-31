Dehydrated Green Beans Market Size Expected to Reach USD $3.7 billion with CAGR of 3.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Growing availability of dehydrated green beans in various forms are contributing to the growth of the Dehydrated Green Beans Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the dehydrated green beans market size is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. French beans and string beans are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing demand for dehydrated vegetables in healthy snack products. The rise in the adoption of freeze-drying technologies for dehydrating vegetables, and the growing availability of dehydrated green beans in various forms are contributing to the growth of the Dehydrated Green Beans Market. The robust focus on developing dehydrated vegetables for various applications based on the tastes of the consumers are some of the factors driving the Dehydrated Green Beans Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
A. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of dehydrated green beans for healthy snacks in the United States. Moreover, the increasing demand for French beans and string beans is further propelling the demand for Dehydrated Green Beans. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop dehydrated vegetables for various applications.
B. The robust growth in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are driving the Dehydrated Green Beans Market. However, the lack of adequate storage and preservation is one of the major factors impeding the Dehydrated Green Beans market growth.
C. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Dehydrated Green Beans Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Freeze Drying is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for freeze-drying technology for French beans and the rise in investment by the key players to develop advanced freeze-drying technologies.
2. Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the advancements in technology and the growing adoption of dehydrated vegetables on online channels. According to the latest Gallup poll, 9% of consumers in the United States buy grocers online at least once a month.
3. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the rise in the demand for French beans and string beans, and the rise in awareness about the health benefits of dehydrated vegetables. The factors, such as the rise in the availability of dehydrated vegetables in the region and the growing adoption of healthy snack products among the young population are further propelling the growth of the Dehydrated Green Beans Market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dehydrated Green Beans industry are -
1. Garlico Industries Ltd
2. BC Foods
3. HSDL Innovative Private Limited
4. Colin Ingredients
5. Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH
