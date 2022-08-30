Facial Lounge, Orange County’s “Best Facials” Opens 2nd location at the Backbay in Costa Mesa
Voted #1 by the LA Times, Facial Lounge’s “Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson brings clean, vegan, facials and skin care to SoCal for award-winning treatments
We are honored to receive so much recognition from our community for the work that we do”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial Lounge has been in business for 22 years in CORONA DEL MAR and now opening their second location at the BACK BAY in COSTA MESA Calif. - opening sept 1: Los Angeles and San Diego communities now have easy access to get to Orange County’s “Best Day Spa” by opening up another location in Costa Mesa. Facial Lounge Founder and “Skin Whisperer” Amber Rose Johnson announces the September 1st opening of her second location just off the 73 freeway at Irvine Ave., right next door to the new hot spot, Coffee Dose. Rated #1 on Yelp and voted the “Best Day Spa in Orange County” by the LA Times, Facial Lounge is the birthplace of the Custom Signature Vegan Facial that has helped hundreds of thousands of clients with a distinctively personalized, holistic approach to an effortlessly gorgeous complexion. Their facials cater to all skin types from acne to aging and anything in between, all ages, all ethnicities, and all genders. Clients love to elevate their facials by adding LED Blue Acne Light or the anti-aging LED Red Light, which are both great to do after deep clean extractions. The deeper exfoliation elevations include microdermabrasion and dermaplaning, great for getting red carpet ready.
Facial Lounge Founder & Expert Esthetician, Amber Rose Johnson
“We are honored to receive so much recognition from our community for the work that we do,” shares Johnson. “With this newest location, right in the middle of LA and San Diego, near the John Wayne airport. We can serve our clients with easy access while sharing our innovative, natural approach with more people.”
With 25+ years of in-depth industry experience, Johnson leads a compassionate, expert team of professionals who share a commitment to toxin-free, planet-first skincare formulations that naturally treat everything from acne to anti-aging. At their brand new Costa Mesa spa, clients can find themselves immersed in an elevated Tulum tropics-inspired atmosphere curated by dynamic local Interior Designer Nicholas Felix. Local female artist, Catherine Spinowitz, imparts a modern uplift with a one-of-a-kind Facial Lounge logo design wall at the entrance. Her “Salt & Sky” textile art is inspired by nature, organic, and made from recycled materials using a combination of clay and acrylic paint. Check out her artwork on her Instagram @catherinespinz Come enjoy some relaxation at this instagrammable location which has a speakeasy waiting room and amazing skincare to shop from.
An expansive space with nine boho treatment rooms allows ample areas for relaxation and rejuvenation, including a thoughtfully designed double room ideal for partners, mother-daughter, or “best friend day date” treatments. Johnson’s next big move: a signature line of skincare unlike anything else on the market - like hormonal acne formulations and more - with essential moisturizing nutrients. Amber has been a board member of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine for 16 years and is constantly learning about new studies on anti-aging and continually evolving her skincare line and facials to be ethical, environmental, and effective.
Discover an all-natural, made-for-you VIP skincare experience at the newest Facial Lounge, opening September 1st at 2675 Irvine Ave in Costa Mesa, conveniently located near popular java joint, Coffee Dose. Browse and book treatments online - including the A-list beloved custom vegan facial ($185, 50 min) or shop beauty bestsellers by skin type at FacialLounge.com. Meet the team on the Facial Lounge website and read what top influencer fans have to say about their five-star experience. Follow @FacialLounge on Instagram for product releases, skincare tips, beauty motivation, real-life client testimonials, and more.
About the Facial Lounge:
Nestled in famed Corona del Mar, California, “perched above the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean” - along with a new location in Costa Mesa - Facial Lounge offers a luxurious, custom-designed setting by Laura Brophy Interiors inside the Corona Del Mar location and Nicholas Felix, designer of the Costa Mesa location. Rated #1 on Yelp and voted “Best Day Spa in OC” by the LA Times, the bungalow is inspired by the spirit of its founder, expert esthetician/mompreneur Amber Rose Johnson. Relax in a rejuvenating atmosphere perfect for recharging “so you can face the world beautifully.” Specializing in the custom vegan facial that delivers a true one-of-a-kind treatment, Facial Lounge has empowered clients to discover their best skin for over 20 years. With a holistic approach that combines Johnson’s 25-plus years of industry knowledge and the latest innovations in organic, vegan skincare, the Facial Lounge team proudly offers each client the VIP experience of uncovering their best complexion yet. Learn more, become a member, or book treatments online, including the custom vegan facial ($185, 50 min), Forma Facials, plus shop bestselling skincare by skin type at FacialLounge.com. Follow @FacialLounge on Instagram for product releases, skincare tips, beauty motivation, and real-life client testimonials.
