Immunophotonics Announces Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of a novel class of immune-activating drugs in oncology and infectious disease, is proud to announce it has strengthened its core team with the addition of Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey in the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Dr. David Anderson in the role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).
With her vast experience in leading global clinical development and regulatory strategy across multiple therapeutic areas, Dr. Baskin-Bey will strengthen the clinical development program. Commenting on this new opportunity, she observed that “Immunophotonics’ method of Interventional Immuno-Oncology, or combining local tumor destruction with their proprietary intratumoral immune-activating drug, offers a tremendous local and systemic approach to treating cancer patients in need,” adding, “I am honored and excited to leverage my immuno-oncology, surgical, and intratumoral injection therapy experience here to drive value for our promising pipeline.”
Immunophotonics will expand its research and development strategies leveraging Dr. Anderson’s proven experience in innovation including facilitating asset development from discovery through approval, as well as his robust knowledge in the fields of tumor biology, immunology, and precision oncology. Dr. Anderson stated, “I am eager to step into the role of CSO with this collaborative and dedicated team that has built a strong foundation based on rigorous science to break new ground in cancer therapy. IP-001’s innate ability to stimulate a robust immune response holds significant promise in oncology care, as well as other therapeutic or prophylactic applications.”
Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics, remarked: “I am honored to welcome both Dr. Baskin-Bey and Dr. Anderson to the team and recognize the immense value and incredible talent they will bring to Immunophotonics. The rest of the Immunophotonics team and I look forward to working closely with them to drive the company’s progress forward in both the lab and clinic.”
About Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey
Dr. Baskin-Bey in an international oncology biopharmaceutical veteran with more than 20-years’ experience in academia and industry. Her track record in immuno-oncology brings the company profound competence to support clinical trial expansion and actively engage with key opinion leaders globally. Dr. Baskin-Bey has led both early- and late-stage oncology global development programs for newly in-licensed products to New Drug Applications, new indications, patents, and international drug launches. While based in the EU, she was responsible for clinical development and life-cycle management of several large global oncology programs.
About Dr. David Anderson
Advancing from his role as a scientific advisor to Immunophotonics into the role of Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Anderson has deep expertise in target-based drug discovery and development and in personalized molecular diagnostics in inflammation and oncology. He has a track record of building and managing innovative drug discovery, with experience that includes key roles in the development of six FDA-approved drugs (Procrit®, Leustatin®, Revlimid® and Rozlytrek® for hematology/oncology indications, Zubrin® for veterinary arthritis, and Surfaxin® for respiratory distress syndrome), two New Drug Applications, and ten Investigative New Drug applications, as well as the Personalized Diagnostic products AVISE-PG® & AVISE-MCV®. Dr. Anderson has established translational research programs with internationally recognized academic investigators to enhance and complement his expertise for successful research and product development.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is in phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent immune activator capable of stimulating immunological responses against cancer and infectious diseases. It is designed to 1) leverage tumor antigens liberated by ablation by prolonging their availability, 2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), 3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the activated APCs, and 4) lead to a downstream adaptive immunity. This ignites a systemic response from the adaptive immune system to seek out and eliminate the identified targets throughout the body.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements — including statements regarding clinical trials, regulatory applications and related timelines, and timing for bringing any product candidate to market — involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Related Links:
https://www.immunophotonics.com
Public Relations
With her vast experience in leading global clinical development and regulatory strategy across multiple therapeutic areas, Dr. Baskin-Bey will strengthen the clinical development program. Commenting on this new opportunity, she observed that “Immunophotonics’ method of Interventional Immuno-Oncology, or combining local tumor destruction with their proprietary intratumoral immune-activating drug, offers a tremendous local and systemic approach to treating cancer patients in need,” adding, “I am honored and excited to leverage my immuno-oncology, surgical, and intratumoral injection therapy experience here to drive value for our promising pipeline.”
Immunophotonics will expand its research and development strategies leveraging Dr. Anderson’s proven experience in innovation including facilitating asset development from discovery through approval, as well as his robust knowledge in the fields of tumor biology, immunology, and precision oncology. Dr. Anderson stated, “I am eager to step into the role of CSO with this collaborative and dedicated team that has built a strong foundation based on rigorous science to break new ground in cancer therapy. IP-001’s innate ability to stimulate a robust immune response holds significant promise in oncology care, as well as other therapeutic or prophylactic applications.”
Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics, remarked: “I am honored to welcome both Dr. Baskin-Bey and Dr. Anderson to the team and recognize the immense value and incredible talent they will bring to Immunophotonics. The rest of the Immunophotonics team and I look forward to working closely with them to drive the company’s progress forward in both the lab and clinic.”
About Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey
Dr. Baskin-Bey in an international oncology biopharmaceutical veteran with more than 20-years’ experience in academia and industry. Her track record in immuno-oncology brings the company profound competence to support clinical trial expansion and actively engage with key opinion leaders globally. Dr. Baskin-Bey has led both early- and late-stage oncology global development programs for newly in-licensed products to New Drug Applications, new indications, patents, and international drug launches. While based in the EU, she was responsible for clinical development and life-cycle management of several large global oncology programs.
About Dr. David Anderson
Advancing from his role as a scientific advisor to Immunophotonics into the role of Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Anderson has deep expertise in target-based drug discovery and development and in personalized molecular diagnostics in inflammation and oncology. He has a track record of building and managing innovative drug discovery, with experience that includes key roles in the development of six FDA-approved drugs (Procrit®, Leustatin®, Revlimid® and Rozlytrek® for hematology/oncology indications, Zubrin® for veterinary arthritis, and Surfaxin® for respiratory distress syndrome), two New Drug Applications, and ten Investigative New Drug applications, as well as the Personalized Diagnostic products AVISE-PG® & AVISE-MCV®. Dr. Anderson has established translational research programs with internationally recognized academic investigators to enhance and complement his expertise for successful research and product development.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is in phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent immune activator capable of stimulating immunological responses against cancer and infectious diseases. It is designed to 1) leverage tumor antigens liberated by ablation by prolonging their availability, 2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), 3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the activated APCs, and 4) lead to a downstream adaptive immunity. This ignites a systemic response from the adaptive immune system to seek out and eliminate the identified targets throughout the body.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements — including statements regarding clinical trials, regulatory applications and related timelines, and timing for bringing any product candidate to market — involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Related Links:
https://www.immunophotonics.com
Public Relations
Immunophotonics, Inc.
info@immunophotonics.com