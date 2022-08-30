New Chief Financial Officer Hire Strengthens Techcyte’s Executive Leadership Team
Techcyte is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Taylor Smith, 43, to the position of Chief Financial Officer, as of August 23, 2022.OREM, UT, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Taylor Smith, 43, to the position of Chief Financial Officer, as of August 23, 2022. Taylor is responsible for finance, accounting, treasury, human resources, and investor relations.
Prior to joining Techcyte, Taylor worked in various capacities at ZAGG Inc after joining the company in July 2011, including Director of SEC Reporting, VP of Finance and Accounting, and CFO. Before joining ZAGG Inc, Taylor served in various roles at KPMG including senior manager, manager, senior associate, and associate within the audit group. Mr. Smith is a licensed CPA and holds a B.S. and a Masters in Accountancy from Brigham Young University.
Taylor stated: “Having learned of Techcyte’s technology, its vision for the future of clinical pathology, the quality of its people, and especially the good it’s doing in the world, I am thrilled to be able to join the team.”
Taylor will help Techcyte prepare for the upcoming period of rapid growth. This will include GAAP, externally audited financial statements, consolidated reporting across the globe, and improving Techcyte’s financial processes and systems that will allow Techcyte to scale.
