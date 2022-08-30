Watkins Insurance Group Agent Receives Whitlow Good Neighbor Award
Will Peckham receives award for his efforts with Capital IDEA
Capitol IDEA does a wonderful job of helping our neighbors get into transformational careers that help families succeed.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watkins Insurance Group, an Assurex Global Partner, announced that agent Will Peckham received the prestigious Whitlow Good Neighbor award at the Capital IDEA Whitlow Education Task Force special event honoring outstanding Williamson County business and community leaders. Named for lifelong philanthropist and community leader Bunky Whitlow, the award is given to those who lead Capital IDEA’s mission of helping working adults improve their lives through educational and vocational advancement.
“I am very humbled to receive the Good Neighbor award from Capitol IDEA,” said Will Peckham. “To be thought of in the same company as the previous recipients such as Former Round Rock Mayor Nyle Maxwell, State Senator Charles Schwertner, and Round Rock Lifetime Achievement honorees Felix and Lori Munson means a great deal to me. Capitol IDEA does a wonderful job of helping our neighbors get into transformational careers that help families succeed. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of the success of this organization.”
“For Will to receive the 2022 Whitlow Good Neighbor Award is a reflection on all the values that he holds dear, and we at Watkins Insurance Group are honored that he is one of our team,” said Watkins VP Andy Webb. “Will Peckham has demonstrated this leadership for Capital IDEA throughout the years with his commitment to service. Will has also served with the YMCA of Greater Williamson County, Round Rock Chamber of Commerce, Williamson County A&M Club, Williamson County A&M Foundation, his church, the Round Rock City Council, and numerous other leadership positions. He is the embodiment of doing the right thing for his neighbors as well as the Round Rock and Williamson County communities.”
About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in 1949, Austin-based Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a proud Partner of Assurex Global, the world’s largest association of privately held insurance brokers, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations, all led by a veteran team of highly experienced senior team members. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, bond solutions, and wealth protection guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes. For more information, visit https://www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com/.
