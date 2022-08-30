The Emancipator Launches Groundbreaking Series on The Talk
Multimedia Project Explores the Intersectional Conversations Taking Place Nationwide Between Parents and Children in Various Marginalized Communities
...we want to explore the lesser known conversations that take place in other oppressed communities affected by White supremacy, patriarchy, ableism, heteronormativity, and religious intolerance.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, The Emancipator is launching a new multimedia series today on The Talk to spotlight the difficult conversations currently taking place in the homes of marginalized families across the country.
— Co-editors in chief Deborah D. Douglas and Amber Payne
The Talk traditionally refers to the universal discussion among Black families where parents convey a different set of behavioral rules and expectations to their children to keep them safe — and alive. The Emancipator will investigate those conversations but is also exploring what that conversation looks like along the lines of ethnicity, ability, sexuality, immigration status, and gender.
“We need to have a very public conversation about the painful yet critical discussions so many Black families are having to prepare their children for the racism they will inevitably face,” said co-editors in chief Deborah D. Douglas and Amber Payne. “At the same time, we want to explore the lesser known conversations that take place in other oppressed communities affected by White supremacy, patriarchy, ableism, heteronormativity, and religious intolerance. What other versions of The Talk are happening? What can we learn by examining them together?”
In addition to video testimonials and a social media campaign that invites community members to share their stories, the series features six essays from a broad range of perspectives:
* Curtis Chin, a Chinese American writer and activist who grew up in the Detroit area, tells what it was like to be othered
* Omise'eke Natasha Tinsley (Professor of African American Studies at University of California, Santa Barbara) and Matt Richardson (University of California, Santa Barbara), a queer couple with a queer daughter share their commitment to keep her safe.
* Kristen Pope explores the nuances of being young, Black, and female
* Nick Martin peels back layers of the Indigenous experience
* Rebecca Cokley (Ford Foundation’s Program Officer for Disability Rights) explores ability
* Vidya Krishnan examines families who embody the “model minority,” India’s diaspora in the States
* Joanna Schroeder addresses how White supremacy hurts everyone, even White children, exposing the growing recruitment efforts of hate groups on social media
Throughout the week, The Emancipator will showcase youth perspectives on The Talk through a series of video testimonials on its social channels and will invite community members to share their own stories on its platform. The series will cap off at noon (EST), Friday, Sept. 2 with a live Twitter Spaces event, “Talking About The Talk,” which will engage a cross-section of contributors and community members to share their experiences and the impact of these conversations.
ABOUT THE EMANCIPATOR
The Emancipator is a digital commentary platform dedicated to achieving racial justice in America and beyond. Co-founded by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman, The Emancipator features original content from leading scholars, journalists, and community members to explore solutions to racial inequality and its intersections. A collaboration between the Boston Globe and Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, The Emancipator reimagines the nation’s first abolitionist newspapers — for a new day.
Cristal Balis
The Emancipator
+1 773-520-0049
cristalb@bu.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other