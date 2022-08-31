Convertigo announces the new 8.0 version of his Low Code / No Code platform with significant enhancements

Convertigo 8.0 Low Code Platform

Convertigo, the leading open source enterprise in the Low Code/No Code platform market, has announced the release of his new Low Code platform Convertigo 8.0.

We are very proud to announce this new version of Convertigo Platform resulting from many enhancement requests from our customers and Convertigo's Open Source community activity.” — Olivier Picciotto, CEO & Founder

PARIS, FRANCE, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low code development platforms are a type of application development platform that allow for faster and easier development of software applications with less code. Low code platforms typically provide a graphical user interface (GUI) or visual programming environment that allows developers to drag-and-drop pre-built components to create an application without needing to write code. This can drastically reduce the amount of time and effort required to develop an application making low code development platforms an attractive option for businesses and organizations that want to quickly create custom applications without incurring the high costs associated with traditional software development.

The low-code market is projected to grow from USD 7.84 billion in 2020 to USD 45.52 billion by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.1% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The major drivers of this market are the growing need for faster app development, increased demand for mobile apps and rising adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Convertigo, a major open source player in the Low Code/No Code platform market, has announced the release of his new Low Code Platform, Convertigo 8.0. This new version features a lot of significant improvements on the product:

Whether on the Studio itself, on the Front-End or on the Back-end, every part of the product has been improved, in order to give to the Convertigo Makers the best Open Source Low Code development experience.

On the Front-end side, noticeable improvements have been made by using the latest state of the art Angular frameworks, by adding new low code actions reducing development time, by enhancing the shared component concept enabling code and component reuse, and by redesigning the drag & drop visual designer for a better real-time feedback.

On the Back-end side, enhancements have been made on better JSON data handling, and automatic database model configuration.

The whole onboarding process has also been completely redesigned and rebuilt to ease the path from the website to the studio(s). The objective is avoiding any waste of time to start developing mobile application.

About Convertigo:

Convertigo (https://www.convertigo.com/) is a privately held company, specialized in the open-source Low Code / No Code development platform. Convertigo’ s platform is B2B/B2E oriented and provide a complete solution for building web and mobile apps : A Low Code Studio to develop complex apps easier and faster with a similar result as a “native development”, and the No Code Studio enabling “Citizen App makers'' to build simpler apps without coding, usable by anyone in the enterprise. Convertigo empowers enterprises to digitalize their process, helping them be more efficient with less resources and money.

Convertigo is headquartered in Paris (France) with presence in San Francisco (USA) with a R&D team based in the south of France.

